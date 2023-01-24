Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
CRIME BLOTTER

Man found dead outside Amazon warehouse in Everett

Jan 24, 2023, 11:34 AM
dead...
(Courtesy of Nick Papantonis via KIRO 7 News)
(Courtesy of Nick Papantonis via KIRO 7 News)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Police are investigating after finding a man dead in a car outside an Amazon distribution warehouse in Everett.

Officer Ora Hamel with Everett police told us a man who works in the building called 911 around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

He told dispatchers he walked out to his car and saw a man unresponsive in another car.

Police said when they arrived at the warehouse off Riverside Road, the man was dead. He has not yet been identified.

Police haven’t specified what killed the man or if he was injured.

Three dead in mass shooting in Yakima; Suspect on the loose

Dead teen found on SR 509 ruled a homicide

The body of a teenager was found last October alongside State Route 509 near Burien. The death has officially been ruled a homicide, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Keyeleas Brewer, 16 years old, was identified as the teen found when her body was found at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, along southbound State Route 509, south of the First Avenue South Bridge.

Brewer died of asphyxia due to strangulation, according to the Medical Examiner.

Law enforcement has been asking anyone who was driving southbound on SR 509 between the First Avenue South Bridge and the 5th Avenue South and Glendale Way South exit between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, to call 206-296-3311 if they saw anything suspicious — such as vehicles stopped or people on the roadside — or have dashcam video.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can leave a tip through Crime Stoppers at P3tips.com.

Sexual assault suspect arrested in Westlake after bystanders apprehend man

Officers arrested a 41-year-old man in the Westlake neighborhood on Sunday after he attempted to sexually assault a woman as she was walking her dog.

Shortly after 5 p.m., officers received a report of a man attacking a woman in the 1400 block of Dexter Avenue N. When police arrived, they found bystanders holding the 41-year-old man down on the ground.

Officers handcuffed the man — who was sweating, grunting, and yelling — and spoke to witnesses and the victim.

The victim had been walking her dog in the area when she saw the suspect yelling and chasing another person on the street. She entered a building to avoid the man, but moments later, he followed her inside, grabbed her from behind, and pushed her into a wall. The man then picked her up, threw her to the ground, and attempted to remove her pants.

Witnesses saw the attack and came to the woman’s aid.

Officers arrested the suspect, who had a boxcutter on him during the incident, and booked him into the King County Jail for assault, indecent liberties, and kidnapping.

Carjacking and robbery by gunpoint in Beacon Hill

Seattle Police received a report of a man robbed of his iPhone, wallet, and keys by two males who brandished a gun early Monday evening in the Beacon Hill neighborhood.

At approximately 07:30 p.m., officers arrived in the 2500 block of South Orcas Street and contacted the 51-year-old male victim. The victim reported two males approached him, where one brandished a black handgun before removing items from his pockets.

The male suspects stole the victim’s iPhone, wallet, and keys, then fled from the location in the victim’s vehicle. The stolen vehicle was described to be a white Acura SUV, last seen traveling westbound on South Orcas Street.

Just a couple hours later, officers responded to a robbery at gunpoint that involved a white sport utility vehicle near the intersection of Renton Avenue South and South Barton Street near the Dunlap neighborhood.

The 19-year-old male victim reported three males in a white sport utility vehicle drove up to him and stopped.  When two males exited from the vehicle, one of them pointed a handgun at the victim. The victim was then punched in the face while his headphones were stolen. Officers offered medical assistance, but it was refused at the scene.

The two suspects returned to the vehicle and all three male suspects left the area in the vehicle, last seen heading northbound on Renton Avenue South.

Police searched for the stolen vehicle and suspects in both incidents but did not locate them.

Robbery detectives will continue to investigate these cases.

Sam Campbell and KIRO 7 contributed to this report

Crime Blotter

drive-by belltown...
Frank Sumrall

Police investigating Sunday morning drive-by shooting in Belltown

Police are investigating a Sunday morning drive-by shooting in Belltown that damaged a residential building.
2 days ago
stolen...
L.B. Gilbert

Stolen 1930 Model A Ford Huckster found in Poulsbo

Deputies with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office announced they recovered a classic car stolen from a Poulsbo garage last weekend.
5 days ago
FBI...
Frank Sumrall

FBI offering $25,000 reward to help identify pregnancy clinic arsonist

FBI Seattle is seeking the public’s help in identifying the individuals responsible for the arson of a pregnancy center in Everett.
6 days ago
dead...
L.B. Gilbert

Two Sequim women dead of possible overdose, 7-year-old found at scene

Deputies responded to a call in Sequim on Jan. 16 where they found the women, ages 34 and 57, dead of an apparent overdose.
7 days ago
police arrest...
Frank Sumrall

Police arrest armed suspect for assault and eluding Sunday afternoon 

Seattle Police officers received a report from a woman about a man who threatened to kill her and assaulted her with a handgun
9 days ago
Rainier shooting...
Bill Kaczaraba

Fatal shooting at Mount Baker restaurant Saturday

Police are looking for multiple suspects in the shooting death of a man at a Mount Baker restaurant. KIRO 7 tv reports the shooting happened at the Rainier Teriyaki restaurant in the 3300 block of Rainier Avenue South Saturday evening. Police report multiple suspects entered the restaurant and shot the man in the chest. No […]
10 days ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Man found dead outside Amazon warehouse in Everett