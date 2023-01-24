Man found dead outside Amazon warehouse in Everett

Police are investigating after finding a man dead in a car outside an Amazon distribution warehouse in Everett.

Officer Ora Hamel with Everett police told us a man who works in the building called 911 around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

He told dispatchers he walked out to his car and saw a man unresponsive in another car.

Police said when they arrived at the warehouse off Riverside Road, the man was dead. He has not yet been identified.

Police haven’t specified what killed the man or if he was injured.

Three dead in mass shooting in Yakima; Suspect on the loose

Dead teen found on SR 509 ruled a homicide

The body of a teenager was found last October alongside State Route 509 near Burien. The death has officially been ruled a homicide, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Keyeleas Brewer, 16 years old, was identified as the teen found when her body was found at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, along southbound State Route 509, south of the First Avenue South Bridge.

Brewer died of asphyxia due to strangulation, according to the Medical Examiner.

Law enforcement has been asking anyone who was driving southbound on SR 509 between the First Avenue South Bridge and the 5th Avenue South and Glendale Way South exit between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, to call 206-296-3311 if they saw anything suspicious — such as vehicles stopped or people on the roadside — or have dashcam video.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can leave a tip through Crime Stoppers at P3tips.com.

Sexual assault suspect arrested in Westlake after bystanders apprehend man

Officers arrested a 41-year-old man in the Westlake neighborhood on Sunday after he attempted to sexually assault a woman as she was walking her dog.

Shortly after 5 p.m., officers received a report of a man attacking a woman in the 1400 block of Dexter Avenue N. When police arrived, they found bystanders holding the 41-year-old man down on the ground.

Officers handcuffed the man — who was sweating, grunting, and yelling — and spoke to witnesses and the victim.

The victim had been walking her dog in the area when she saw the suspect yelling and chasing another person on the street. She entered a building to avoid the man, but moments later, he followed her inside, grabbed her from behind, and pushed her into a wall. The man then picked her up, threw her to the ground, and attempted to remove her pants.

Witnesses saw the attack and came to the woman’s aid.

Officers arrested the suspect, who had a boxcutter on him during the incident, and booked him into the King County Jail for assault, indecent liberties, and kidnapping.

Carjacking and robbery by gunpoint in Beacon Hill

Seattle Police received a report of a man robbed of his iPhone, wallet, and keys by two males who brandished a gun early Monday evening in the Beacon Hill neighborhood.

At approximately 07:30 p.m., officers arrived in the 2500 block of South Orcas Street and contacted the 51-year-old male victim. The victim reported two males approached him, where one brandished a black handgun before removing items from his pockets.

The male suspects stole the victim’s iPhone, wallet, and keys, then fled from the location in the victim’s vehicle. The stolen vehicle was described to be a white Acura SUV, last seen traveling westbound on South Orcas Street.

Just a couple hours later, officers responded to a robbery at gunpoint that involved a white sport utility vehicle near the intersection of Renton Avenue South and South Barton Street near the Dunlap neighborhood.

The 19-year-old male victim reported three males in a white sport utility vehicle drove up to him and stopped. When two males exited from the vehicle, one of them pointed a handgun at the victim. The victim was then punched in the face while his headphones were stolen. Officers offered medical assistance, but it was refused at the scene.

The two suspects returned to the vehicle and all three male suspects left the area in the vehicle, last seen heading northbound on Renton Avenue South.

Police searched for the stolen vehicle and suspects in both incidents but did not locate them.

Robbery detectives will continue to investigate these cases.

Sam Campbell and KIRO 7 contributed to this report