LOCAL NEWS

Bathrooms closed at several Edmonds parks after vandalism

Jan 25, 2023, 6:17 PM | Updated: 6:32 pm
Nicole Jennings's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Reporter

A rash of vandalism has the bathrooms at several popular Edmonds parks closed.

At Brackett’s Landing North Park, Olympic Beach Fishing Pier, City Park, Hickman Park, and Seaview Park, vandals have targeted restrooms over the past three weeks.

The vandals have ripped out sinks, stall doors and partitions, sprayed graffiti full of hate speech and profanity, and even started fires.

Much of the vandalism occurred in the afternoon.

“The vandalism is happening during a time when the parks are least used,” said acting Parks Manager Jesse Curran. “So here at City Park, in the winter — especially if it’s inclement weather — you may not have anybody even in the park. It’s easy to come in and out, and not fear that anybody is going to see you.”

Witnesses at two of the parks have seen three teenage boys using a maroon BMW 6 convertible as a getaway car. It is unknown whether the same people are responsible for all of the vandalism.

Edmonds Police are asking anyone who knows anything about the crimes to contact them. If you witness any vandalism taking place, do not approach the vandals as they could be dangerous. Instead, call 911.

Park-goers who spoke with KIRO Newsradio at City Park were shocked to hear about the crimes in a place where they have always felt safe.

“I grew up here at this park, and I have nothing but good memories here … but it’s frightening to see that people will do that in a public place, where it ruins everything for the children,” said a local nanny, who visited the park with the boys she takes care of. “It makes you feel not-so-safe going to the bathroom — at first glance, you don’t even want to walk in there.”

The city plans to have the restrooms back open by March, in time for the busier parks season. However, the repairs may cost the city $50,000 or more.

Bathrooms closed at several Edmonds parks after vandalism