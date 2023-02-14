Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Nearly 70% of fatal crashes on US 101 in WA involved DUI, speeding

Feb 14, 2023, 9:29 AM | Updated: 6:13 pm
101...
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Micki Gamez's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

US Highway 101 is the third-most dangerous road in Washington state, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Katherine Weatherwax. WSP is planning high visibility enforcement patrols along certain stretches of the highway that experienced more fatalities in 2022.

“US 101 was just slightly under, with 13 fatalities in comparison to 46 (I-5) and 21 (I-90),” Weatherwax said. “But 13 is still alarming to see because our district is pretty small. Just to see that in the top three, it’s kind of alarming and we need to take a look at that in more depth.”

WA bill hopes to make roads safer by requiring Drivers Ed

Of the fatalities recorded on US 101, nearly half (46%) were under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The statewide average, in comparison, is just 32%.

“Another big cause is speed-related,” Weatherwax said. “23% of the fatal collisions on Highway 101 were speed-related. So if you just add the 46% with DUIs and the 23% for speed-related fatalities, it’s almost 70% just right there. And those are things that can be easily avoided.”

23% of fatal crashes occurred with the driver not wearing a seatbelt.

“Those three things alone are a big factor onto what’s going on with the problem itself,” Weatherwax said. “Don’t drink and drive, right? And don’t be under the influence of a narcotic or marijuana, any of those things. If you don’t do those four things, you’re pretty much golden.”

She also stated if you don’t want to get pulled over, put the cell phone away because highway patrol is looking for drivers on their phones.

In the state of Washington, it is also against the law to hold your cell phone while driving. The only times you can use a cell phone is if it’s hands-free, you can start use with a single touch or swipe of a finger, the driver is parked or out-of-the-flow of traffic, or the driver is contacting emergency services.

More from Micki Gamez: Washington ranked one of best states in US for singles

There are just two states that currently don’t have distracted driving laws — Missouri and Montana.

WSP confirmed the department is also embarking on a bridge-to-bridge DUI emphasis from the Hood Canal Bridge to the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, into Tacoma, and all the way to SR-512, according to Weatherwax.

Follow Micki Gamez on Twitter or email her here.

Local News

amazon...
Frank Sumrall

Amazon, local government work in tandem to create more affordable housing

Amazon is committing $25 million to a new public-private housing fund for affordable homes near public transit across the state, according to the company.
18 hours ago
alida's bakery...
Nicole Jennings

Grab a bite in Everett to help earthquake relief in Turkey, Syria

A local small business is raising funds for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria through sales of manakish, a popular dish in the region.
18 hours ago
Burien shooting...
Bill Kaczaraba

Man who claimed to be armed shot by Burien police in traffic

A man was taken to the hospital after he reportedly ran into traffic, Burien Police say in a Facebook post.
18 hours ago
trench collapse...
L.B. Gilbert

Contractor fined over $400K in trench collapse death of worker

A contractor in Kent will be fined for violating safety regulations after a trench collapse led to the death of a construction worker.
18 hours ago
love...
L.B. Gilbert

UW Medicine: ‘First impressions are crucial’ in love this Valentine’s Day

Can't get that special someone out of your head? Could it be love, or is it just a chemical cocktail of dopamine and serotonin?
18 hours ago
Light rail...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Seattle’s light rail tunnel shut down between Westlake, SoDo stations

Seattle's light rail tunnel is shut down between Westlake station and SoDo station on Tuesday morning.
18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Nearly 70% of fatal crashes on US 101 in WA involved DUI, speeding