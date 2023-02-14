Nearly 70% of fatal crashes on US 101 in WA involved DUI, speeding

US Highway 101 is the third-most dangerous road in Washington state, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Katherine Weatherwax. WSP is planning high visibility enforcement patrols along certain stretches of the highway that experienced more fatalities in 2022.

“US 101 was just slightly under, with 13 fatalities in comparison to 46 (I-5) and 21 (I-90),” Weatherwax said. “But 13 is still alarming to see because our district is pretty small. Just to see that in the top three, it’s kind of alarming and we need to take a look at that in more depth.”

Of the fatalities recorded on US 101, nearly half (46%) were under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The statewide average, in comparison, is just 32%.

“Another big cause is speed-related,” Weatherwax said. “23% of the fatal collisions on Highway 101 were speed-related. So if you just add the 46% with DUIs and the 23% for speed-related fatalities, it’s almost 70% just right there. And those are things that can be easily avoided.”

23% of fatal crashes occurred with the driver not wearing a seatbelt.

“Those three things alone are a big factor onto what’s going on with the problem itself,” Weatherwax said. “Don’t drink and drive, right? And don’t be under the influence of a narcotic or marijuana, any of those things. If you don’t do those four things, you’re pretty much golden.”

She also stated if you don’t want to get pulled over, put the cell phone away because highway patrol is looking for drivers on their phones.

In the state of Washington, it is also against the law to hold your cell phone while driving. The only times you can use a cell phone is if it’s hands-free, you can start use with a single touch or swipe of a finger, the driver is parked or out-of-the-flow of traffic, or the driver is contacting emergency services.

There are just two states that currently don’t have distracted driving laws — Missouri and Montana.

WSP confirmed the department is also embarking on a bridge-to-bridge DUI emphasis from the Hood Canal Bridge to the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, into Tacoma, and all the way to SR-512, according to Weatherwax.

🚨Extra patrols will be out this Friday for a Bridge to Bridge Emphasis. The emphasis will run for 24 hours starting at 6 am. Troopers and allied agencies will cover state routes from the Hood Canal to Tacoma Narrows, Pierce County troopers will extend the emphasis to SR 512. pic.twitter.com/TPXbbw4yMU — Trooper Katherine Weatherwax (@wspd8pio) February 13, 2023

