Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Amazon, local government work in tandem to create more affordable housing

Feb 14, 2023, 5:36 PM | Updated: 6:06 pm
amazon...
The exterior of The Spheres is seen at the Amazon.com Inc. headquarters on November 14, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
(Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Amazon is committing $25 million to a new public-private housing fund for affordable homes near public transit across the state, according to an announcement yesterday.

The fund comes from a pilot program established by Washington Senate Bill 5466.

Amazon leaving Seattle’s West 8th tower after more than a decade

“We believe that all people should have access to housing they can afford,” Alice Shobe, global director of Amazon in the Community, said in a prepared statement. “That’s why Amazon launched the $2 billion Housing Equity Fund in 2021 to create or preserve 20,000 affordable homes in our headquarters locations.”

Amazon’s donation will be matched in state money allocated in Governor Inslee’s budget, creating a total of $50 million for a grant program administered by the Department of Commerce.

“We believe that the private and public sectors can work together to address this challenge,” Shobe said. “SB 5466 is an innovative and equitable way to accelerate the construction of affordable housing.”

In turn, this program will develop affordable housing in high-capacity transit corridors across the state, including Seattle and Bellevue — locations of Amazon’s headquarters.

This partnership is all part of a growing movement to create more affordable housing near public transit.

“It’s a pretty innovative and equitable way to accelerate the construction of affordable housing,” Rachael Lighty with Amazon Corporate Communications wrote in an email. “And we’ve supported this approach with a $100 million commitment to fund transit-oriented developments (TOD) in the Puget Sound region and more than $300 million toward TOD nationally.”

Amazon’s $2 billion Housing Equity Fund launched two years ago, with initial investments like $381.9 million spent in below-market loans and grants to the Washington Housing Conservancy to preserve and create 1,300 affordable homes in Virginia. Amazon later gave $185.5 million to the King County Housing Authority to preserve up to 1,000 affordable homes.

The bill would set minimum density standards next to high-capacity transit stations, which would be in place within 1,320 yards around light rail and bus rapid transit station areas.

Could backyard cottages expand from Seattle to the rest of Washington?

“TOD supports the community in many ways. It promotes racial and economic equity. It benefits low- to moderate-income families by accelerating the creation of affordable homes, and easy access to quality transit connects residents to jobs, education, and opportunities across the region.”

The bill awaits further action in the Senate Local Government, Land Use & Tribal Affairs Committee, according to Senator Marko Liias.

Local News

101...
Micki Gamez

Nearly 70% of fatal crashes on US 101 in WA involved DUI, speeding

Half the fatal crashes investigated on Washington roads involved someone driving under the influence, according to Washington State Patrol.
18 hours ago
alida's bakery...
Nicole Jennings

Grab a bite in Everett to help earthquake relief in Turkey, Syria

A local small business is raising funds for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria through sales of manakish, a popular dish in the region.
18 hours ago
Burien shooting...
Bill Kaczaraba

Man who claimed to be armed shot by Burien police in traffic

A man was taken to the hospital after he reportedly ran into traffic, Burien Police say in a Facebook post.
18 hours ago
trench collapse...
L.B. Gilbert

Contractor fined over $400K in trench collapse death of worker

A contractor in Kent will be fined for violating safety regulations after a trench collapse led to the death of a construction worker.
18 hours ago
love...
L.B. Gilbert

UW Medicine: ‘First impressions are crucial’ in love this Valentine’s Day

Can't get that special someone out of your head? Could it be love, or is it just a chemical cocktail of dopamine and serotonin?
18 hours ago
Light rail...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Seattle’s light rail tunnel shut down between Westlake, SoDo stations

Seattle's light rail tunnel is shut down between Westlake station and SoDo station on Tuesday morning.
18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Amazon, local government work in tandem to create more affordable housing