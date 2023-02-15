Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
NATIONAL NEWS

KIRO, KTTH hosts react to Nikki Haley’s bid for the Republican ticket

Feb 15, 2023, 3:44 PM | Updated: 4:27 pm
nikki haley...
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley waves to supporters while arriving ather first campaign event on February 15, 2023 in Charleston, South Carolina. Former South Carolina Governor and United Nations ambassador Haley, officially announced her candidacy yesterday, making her the first Republican opponent to challenge former U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Nikki Haley announced she’s running for president in 2024, becoming the first candidate to challenge former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination.

Haley is the first woman of color to run for the Republican ticket.

“You should know this about me. I don’t put up with bullies. And when you kick back, it hurts them more if you’re wearing heels,” Haley said. “I’m Nikki Haley, and I’m running for president.”

This decision contradicts her claim from two years ago, when she said she wouldn’t enter the race if Trump opted to run again.

Medved: Other ex-presidents who tried to recapture the White House

Jason Rantz, host of The Jason Rantz Show

“I do like the message of you’ve got to fight bullies with actual violence. Sometimes you do have to punch the bully back and tell them who’s boss,” Jason Rantz said in a tongue-and-cheek manner on his show Tuesday evening. “Don’t like the heels stuff. It’s just … blah. I know why she’s doing it and I accept the reason why she’s doing it. It’s clearly political in the sense that she’s trying to reach female voters.”

Haley served six years as South Carolina’s governor before joining Trump’s Cabinet as the U.N. ambassador for two years. She left the job on her own accord.

“Nikki Haley is someone who I think is rather impressive to folks on both sides of the aisle. Of course, not to all people on both sides of the aisle, but I think there is a lot of support for her, just in a general sense,” Rantz said. “They like her. She’s confident. She’s got really good experience. She’s someone who seems presidential.

“I like her,” Rantz continued. “I don’t know who I would vote for right now. But, if DeSantis runs, I’m voting for him.”

Andrew “Chef” Lanier, producer of The Gee and Ursula Show

“She’s trying to take the alternative approach to Trump, and that would have been great in 2015. She would have been a perfect candidate in 2015,” Chef said.

“I think what happened to Nikki Haley is what happened to the Republican Party, an absolute inability to stand up to anything that the former president wanted and asked for,” Chef continued. “Complete support for his policies. And now she’s trying to roll into 2024 and say, ‘hey, there’s another way.’ But there’s no support for that traditional Republican candidate anymore. She has maybe 6% or 7% support among Republican voters. I don’t take her seriously as a candidate.”

Brandi Kruse, host of the Undivided podcast

“Nikki Haley has that famous line, I can’t remember if it was during a response to the State of the Union, maybe at some point where she said: America is not a racist country. And she sort of reiterated that in the video where she’s describing how she grew up as an Indian American.”

Haley doubled down on that sentiment in her campaign video Tuesday, stating, “a self-loathing has swept our country. It’s in the classroom, the boardroom, and the backrooms of government. Every day, we’re told America is flawed, rotten, and full of hate. Joe and Kamala even say America is racist. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Nikki Haley was born and raised in South Carolina after her parents – born in Amritsar, Punjab – immigrated to the U.S.

“She had a line in there which I really liked. She said, even on our worst day, we are blessed to live in America, which is very true. And it is certainly not the narrative the media spins about where our country is on race, comparatively speaking with the rest of the world,” Kruse continued. “Governor Jay Inslee just sent out this email to state employees forcing them to watch, as part of equity training, a two-hour documentary on racism in America. And I watched the trailer for it and the guy says, ‘America is the most racist country in the world,’ and I’m just like, ‘Oh. My. God.’

“One of the other things she says is, it’s time for a new generation of leaders,” Kruse continued. “She’s 51 years old, which is very young regarding how old presidents the United States typically are. Of course, Joe Biden at 80 is the oldest president ever to serve.”

Brandi Kruse on expelling vaccine mandate: ‘I never thought I’d see the day’

While 51 is incredibly young for a president, it still wouldn’t crack the top 10 for youngest presidents in U.S. history. Theodore Roosevelt was the youngest (42 years, 322 days), followed by John F. Kennedy and Bill Clinton. The most recent induction to the list is Barack Obama, who became the fifth-youngest president when he was sworn into office in 2008 (47 years, 169 days).

“I really don’t care what you think about the former president [Trump]. If you like him, great. If you don’t like him, great. It’s fine. That’s your opinion. I have said I don’t like the former president. I never voted for him and I don’t want him to be president again,” Kruse said. “But the thing that kind of bothered me about Nikki Haley is she has been complimentary of the former president when it suits her politically, and then critical of the former president when it suits her politically. And I didn’t like that back and forth.”

Gee Scott, co-host of The Gee and Ursula Show

“What happened to Nikki Haley? I’m talking about the Nikki Haley of 2012. I’m talking about the Nikki Haley of 10-plus years ago. The former governor of South Carolina, the one that used to be the U.N. ambassador. Now correct me if I’m wrong, when I remember that Nikki Haley, I used to think, ‘oh, boy, she has an opportunity to really do some things later.’

Legal analyst on WA rights regulating gun control: ‘A lot has changed’

“And then she changed. And the crazy thing is, I’m not sure Nikki Haley quite knows who she is. I don’t know what her lane is. One minute she is supporting Donald Trump, and in the next minute, she’s taking shots at him. I’m really confused about the path that Nikki Haley is going to go down. I think her campaign is going to end fast.”

Gee pivoted to Tim Scott, who is KTTH host Michael Medved’s favorite candidate as of this moment heading into 2024.

“Do I think Tim Scott’s rational? Yes, I do. I think he’s rational. I think Tim Scott is someone that can be a major player for the GOP. But my question is, will the GOP agree with what I’m saying about Tim Scott? I don’t know. I just don’t know if the GOP wants Tim Scott.”

Scott served the South Carolina House of Representatives before joining the U.S. House of Representatives, and later the Senate, where he’s been since 2013.

National News

FILE - An electronic ticker displays news Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in New York's Times Square. A ...
Associated Press

Study shows ‘striking’ number who believe news misinforms

NEW YORK (AP) — Half of Americans in a recent survey indicated they believe national news organizations intend to mislead, misinform or persuade the public to adopt a particular point of view through their reporting. The survey, released Wednesday by Gallup and the Knight Foundation, goes beyond others that have shown a low level of […]
19 hours ago
FILE - Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesda...
Associated Press

California’s Rep. Lee files to seek Feinstein’s Senate seat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee filed federal paperwork Wednesday to enter the race for the California seat held by long-serving Sen. Dianne Feinstein, potentially adding another Democrat and a nationally recognized Black woman to a growing field that already includes two other House members. Though Lee has not made a formal announcement, […]
19 hours ago
FILE - The Colorado state Capitol in Denver is pictured, Jan. 9, 2023. Democratic lawmakers in Colo...
Associated Press

Colorado considers allowing local rent control amid crisis

DENVER (AP) — In a vast hall at Colorado’s Capitol building on Wednesday, Mary Bashor’s voice quavered as she described the terror she felt of possibly being pushed from her home of 28 years due to rent increases. “My greatest fear is that I will have to leave my home I love, which is filled […]
19 hours ago
Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao leaves after announcing the firing of Oakland police Chief LeRonne Armstro...
Associated Press

Oakland fires police chief for alleged misconduct cover-up

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Oakland Police Department lost its seventh head of police in as many years Wednesday over the alleged cover-up of an officer’s misconduct in a scandal that threatens to extend two decades of federal oversight — the longest of any police department in the country. Democratic Mayor Sheng Thao said at […]
19 hours ago
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to the University of Delaware Class of 2022 during its commenceme...
Associated Press

AP source: FBI searched U. of Delaware in Biden docs probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI searched the University of Delaware in recent weeks for classified documents as part of its investigation into the potential mishandling of sensitive government records by President Joe Biden. The search, first reported by CNN, was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the matter who was not […]
19 hours ago
This is a locator map for Yemen with its capital, Sanaa. (AP Photo)...
Associated Press

UN votes unanimously to extend sanctions on Yemen’s Houthis

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Wednesday to extend the arms embargo on Yemen’s Houthi rebels and an asset freeze and travel ban on Houthi leaders and top officials until Nov. 15. The British-drafted resolution also extends the mandate of the U.N. panel of experts monitoring the sanctions until Dec. 15. […]
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
KIRO, KTTH hosts react to Nikki Haley’s bid for the Republican ticket