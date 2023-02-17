Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Carjacking leads to lockdown of Seattle University campus

Feb 17, 2023, 2:13 PM | Updated: 3:04 pm
Seattle Police used the K9 unit and the Guardian Helicopter during a lockdown at Seattle University. (Getty Images)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Seattle University campus was locked down for an hour Thursday while police investigated a carjacking.

The public was first alerted to the incident just after 4 p.m. with a security text from Seattle University Public Safety.

Seattle Police followed with an alert of an armed carjacking at 10th and Cherry.

A caller said that his 2007 Honda Accord was stolen at gunpoint by two males.

Police were able to track the vehicle down E. Cherry while authorities warned everyone on campus to shelter in place.

Both suspects were running away near a Seattle University parking garage.

SPD reported calling in the K9 unit and the King County Sheriff’s Guardian One helicopter.

Within an hour, police detained one suspect but later released him.

There were no injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, but no suspects have been arrested, and the gun used in the carjacking has not been found.

Shots fired in the Central District

Seattle Police responded to several calls about shots fired and a collision in the Central District neighborhood.

Officers arrived just after midnight Tuesday near the intersection of Martin Luther King Junior Way South and South Washington Street.

Police searched for those involved in the collision of a white Kia sedan and a white pick-up truck.

The sedan was a reported stolen car in Kent. The truck had minimal damage.

The sedan was abandoned, but occupants of the pick-up truck reported seeing three black males retrieve unknown items from the sedan.

The three male suspects were described as wearing dark clothing, with one suspect possibly wearing headphones and another wearing a white ski mask.

Police couldn’t find the suspects but recovered a bullet fragment, spent shell casings, and an extended magazine from a nearby residence in the 2700 block of South Washington Street.

SPD Gun Violence Reduction Unit detectives will be leading the ongoing investigation.

South Park shooting

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the South Park neighborhood Wednesday. Police report two victims were parked near a public park in the 1000 block of S Elmgrove St when the suspect vehicle pulled in front of their vehicle, blocking them in.

The suspect driver leaned out, pointed a handgun, and shot toward the victims, striking the vehicle three times.

The driver began to flee, and the victims started to pursue the shooter. The victims backed off later.

The investigation is continuing and no suspects have been arrested.

