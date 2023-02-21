Suspects at large in six Tacoma business robberies

Two suspects suspected to be connected to a series of robberies at Tacoma businesses remain at large today.

Tacoma Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying them. The criminals have robbed six businesses and attempted to rob a person at an ATM.

Police believe the pair involved in the robberies are the same people because they have worn similar clothing and have been armed with a short-barreled rifle.

The suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police report the suspects are believed to be responsible for robberies at the following locations:

• February 14, 1:28 p.m. – 9300 block of South Steele Street

• February 16, 5:42 p.m. – 800 72 Street East (PCSO)

• February 18, 12:11 p.m. – 8800 block of Pacific Avenue

• February 18, 12:51 p.m. – 1100 block of 112 Street South (PCSO)

• February 20, 10:44 a.m. – 3600 block of 6 Avenue

• February 20, 1:16 p.m. – 4700 block of South Oakes Street

• February 20, 1:41 p.m. – 5000 block of South 56 Street

Anyone with information regarding these suspects or any of these robberies are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.