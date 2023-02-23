Close
KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: Two less crooks to worry about in downtown Seattle

Feb 23, 2023, 7:54 AM | Updated: 9:30 am
seattle police lights...
(Photo from Seattle Police Department)
(Photo from Seattle Police Department)
Dave Ross's Profile Picture BY
Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

There are two less crooks to worry about today – both drug dealers.

Yesterday Kendall Alston, age 31, was sentenced in federal court to five years for selling fentanyl pills in downtown Seattle and for armed shoplifting in Bellevue.

He was caught thanks to the Seattle police observation post outside the Drugs-R-Us district at 3rd and Pike. When they cuffed him they found 244 blue fentanyl pills AND a loaded Hi-point .45 in his backpack. He was packed off to federal court and convicted of drug trafficking in possession of a firearm. It was his third ride through the justice system – he’d already done two stints for burglary – quite the résumé.

But maybe there’s hope – at sentencing, the judge described him as an “intelligent young man engaging in high-risk behavior.” So when he’s out in five years, at the age of 36, perhaps he’ll go straight.

Back on Feb. 10, there was ANOTHER drug sentencing – David Christopher Pitts of Renton.  He was sent to federal prison for 11 years after being caught with enough fentanyl for 470,000 lethal doses.

At sentencing, the judge scolded him, saying, “Look at all the people you see clutching foil and a straw… They can’t pay their rent, they can’t feed their children… I want you to develop a conscience beyond the money you put in your pocket.” That was a reference to the $55,000 in cash found at his home in Renton.

Tacoma man arrested on suspicion of murder

But Mr. Pitts wasn’t only selling drugs – he was also vigorously exercising his Second Amendment birthright. Police found three handguns in one bedroom, and in the other – 15 handguns, four semiautomatic assault rifles, two bolt action rifles, and a 12-gauge shotgun.

And the rest of the house was decorated with stolen power tools, computer equipment, and camera gear.

A true entrepreneur. If he serves HIS full sentence he’ll be out at age 55.

How many other entrepreneurs like them do you suppose are out there?

And you know who keeps them going? Everybody who buys pills on the street. Everybody who buys and sells a gun in a back alley.

Nobody wants to arrest the customers, of course. But it’s the customers who enabled these guys. And unless something changes, when they get out at age 36 and 55 – or sooner – those customers will still be there.

But let’s focus on the GOOD news here – at least there are two less crooks to worry about.

For now.

 

