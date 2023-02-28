Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Tacoma pharmacy pays $80,000 settlement for alleged violations

Feb 28, 2023, 7:16 AM
opioid...
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Lisa Brooks's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Anchor

A Tacoma pharmacy accused of violating parts of the Controlled Substance Act has reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle.

This is over findings from a Drug Enforcement Administration inspection in 2021, that concluded Lincoln Pharmacy failed to comply with some of the requirements of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA).

Contractor fined over $400K in trench collapse death of worker

According to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown, Lincoln Pharmacy will pay the U.S. government $80,000 to resolve claims it failed to properly track narcotics.

Specifically, the DEA determined Lincoln Pharmacy failed to maintain records on substances such as oxycodone and hydrocodone.

“The Controlled Substances Act has requirements for medical professionals and pharmacies so that certain narcotic substances are carefully tracked,” said U.S. Attorney Brown. “Those requirements are designed to allow DEA to monitor the distribution of these drugs to try to combat abuse and addiction and the harms that follow.”

In addition to determining Lincoln Pharmacy’s records were inadequate, the DEA also found the pharmacy failed to secure some of the controlled substances.  They say they also failed to keep a “Private Key” secure. That is something required in order to sign DEA orders.

Although Lincoln has agreed to pay the $80,000 settlement, it does not admit any liability in the matter.

Local News

freezing rain...
L.B. Gilbert

US 2 partially closed for avalanche control near Stevens Pass

Parts of US Route 2 near Stevens Pass will be closed Tuesday for scheduled avalanche control for some time as crews work in the area.
7 hours ago
Pieces of rubber from Astroturf used in a retrofit of Electron Hydropower Project are found on the ...
Associated Press

Dam owner guilty in field turf pollution of Washington river

A company that operates a century-old hydroelectric dam near Mount Rainier National Park and its chief operating officer each pleaded guilty to a single criminal count
7 hours ago
...
Bridget Chavez, KIRO 7 News

Additional pandemic-era SNAP benefits to end March 1

On March 1, the extra boost in payments for those receiving help through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will end.
7 hours ago
Marty Cooper, the inventor of first commercial mobile phone, poses for the press with a Motorola Dy...
Associated Press

Father of cellphone sees dark side but also hope in new tech

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Holding the bulky brick cellphone he’s credited with inventing 50 years ago, Martin Cooper thinks about the future. Little did he know when he made the first call on a New York City street from a thick gray prototype that our world — and our information — would come to be […]
7 hours ago
springsteen...
Frank Sumrall

Spike, Cross debate ticket prices, music mortality ahead of Springsteen’s lastest tour

"This will be my 55th show? I'm not really certain, you lose track after so many years," Spike said. "I will stop at nothing to see Bruce."
1 day ago
tolliver...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

2020 Seattle mass shooter set to be released from jail while awaiting trial

Tolliver will have to wear an ankle monitor as he goes to live with his grandmother before the trial next month. He did not have to post bail.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Tacoma pharmacy pays $80,000 settlement for alleged violations