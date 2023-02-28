Tacoma pharmacy pays $80,000 settlement for alleged violations

A Tacoma pharmacy accused of violating parts of the Controlled Substance Act has reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle.

This is over findings from a Drug Enforcement Administration inspection in 2021, that concluded Lincoln Pharmacy failed to comply with some of the requirements of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA).

According to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown, Lincoln Pharmacy will pay the U.S. government $80,000 to resolve claims it failed to properly track narcotics.

Specifically, the DEA determined Lincoln Pharmacy failed to maintain records on substances such as oxycodone and hydrocodone.

“The Controlled Substances Act has requirements for medical professionals and pharmacies so that certain narcotic substances are carefully tracked,” said U.S. Attorney Brown. “Those requirements are designed to allow DEA to monitor the distribution of these drugs to try to combat abuse and addiction and the harms that follow.”

In addition to determining Lincoln Pharmacy’s records were inadequate, the DEA also found the pharmacy failed to secure some of the controlled substances. They say they also failed to keep a “Private Key” secure. That is something required in order to sign DEA orders.

Although Lincoln has agreed to pay the $80,000 settlement, it does not admit any liability in the matter.

