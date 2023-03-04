Close
LOCAL NEWS

Sounder train in service for Saturday’s Sounders FC match

Mar 3, 2023, 6:03 PM
Seattle Sounders...
Ditch the car, forget about the traffic, save money on parking, and hop aboard the special Sounder train to the Sounders FC match this Saturday at Lumen Field. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Nate Connors's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

Ditch the car, forget about the traffic, save money on parking, and hop aboard the special Sounder train to the Sounders FC match this Saturday at Lumen Field.

The S-Line departs from Lakewood at 4:11 p.m. and arrives at King Street Station at 5:27 p.m. The N-Line departs from Everett at 4:45 p.m. arriving at King Street Station at 5:45 p.m. Both trains will depart 35 minutes after the game ends.

This is in addition to regular Link Light Rail service, ST Express, and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field.

WSDOT to close Hwy 2 near Stevens Pass for avalanche control

From the Sound Transit website:

Take transit to the game

Lumen Field is accessible by Link light rail, ST Express buses, and several Metro routes. The stadium is a short walk from the Link Stadium and International District/Chinatown stations, as well as numerous bus stops. Use the online trip planner to find your best option.

How to Pay

The Transit GO Ticket App or pre-loaded ORCA card is the ideal option for skipping lines at ticket vending machines. Download the Transit GO Ticket App and purchase a Day Pass ahead of the game. Don’t forget to activate your ticket before getting on the train and show your screen to the fare enforcement officer if asked. If using an ORCA card, remember to tap on and off with your card at Sounder and Link stations. Day Passes may also be purchased at your originating station.

