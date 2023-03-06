Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Seattle area experiences first 6 p.m. sunset of 2023

Mar 5, 2023, 4:43 PM
Seattle sunset...
Sunday marks the first post-6 p.m. sunset of 2023. (Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Michael Simeona's Profile Picture BY
Director of Digital Content

You know you’re from Seattle when the first post-6 p.m. sunset of the year is a notable occasion. Sunday night marks the first post-6 p.m. sunset since Oct. 26, 2022.

We’re also only a week away from our first post-7 p.m. sunset with Daylight Saving Time around the corner.

Seattle finally experiences first 5 p.m. sunset of 2023

Each day, Seattle gains approximately 2.5 minutes of daylight. This will continue until mid-March, when Seattle gains 3.5 minutes of sunlight per day through June 21 — the day Seattle has nearly 16 hours of sunlight and a 9 p.m. sunset.

For those looking for the best view of said sunset, Discovery Park was ranked the most breathtaking location for watching the sun fall into the horizon, according to Holidify. Other listed were Sunset Hill Park, Kerry Park, Gas Works Park, and Alki Beach.

Local News

Shoreline police...
Theresa Robinson, KIRO 7 News

Investigation underway after deputy exchanges gunfire with ‘suspicious car’ suspect in Shoreline

The IFIT-KC has launched an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Shoreline early Sunday morning.
17 hours ago
Olympia car...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Deputies: Driver arrested after striking, killing man with car in Olympia, then moving victim’s body

Deputies arrested a man suspected of striking and killing another man with a vehicle in Olympia on Friday night.
17 hours ago
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, Sa...
Associated Press

Trump says an indictment would not end presidential campaign

Former President Donald Trump said Saturday that he would continue his third presidential campaign even if indicted.
17 hours ago
Macklemore...
Michael Simeona

Macklemore shows good side of Seattle in ‘No Bad Days’

Ben Haggerty, better known as 'Macklemore,' knows how to show the good side of Seattle in his latest music video 'No Bad Days.'
17 hours ago
Mama Blue...
Michael Simeona

Beloved Seahawks fan ‘Mama Blue,’ 92, passes away

Patti Hammond, best known as longtime Seahawks fan 'Mama Blue,' has passed away according to a post on her Facebook page.
17 hours ago
(KIRO 7)...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Firefighters battle blaze at former machine shop in Everett

Approximately 40 firefighters responded to a fire at a commercial building in south Everett on Friday night, according to the Everett Fire Department.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Seattle area experiences first 6 p.m. sunset of 2023