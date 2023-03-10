Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Stine challenges success of WA’s first ever carbon emission auction

Mar 9, 2023, 5:24 PM | Updated: 5:58 pm
carbon emission auction...
(Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)
(Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Washington state held its first cap-and-invest auction last month, and recent reports have stated nearly $300 million was spent by oil and gas companies bidding against each other to buy a limited amount of carbon emission allowances.

The state has a limit on the amount of carbon emissions released into the environment, making companies who wish to do business in Washington obtain allowances equal to their covered greenhouse gas emissions. These allowances can be obtained through quarterly auctions hosted by the Washington State Department of Ecology.

WA carbon emissions highest since 2007, but well below 1999 peak

“I’m fairly cynical about it because if you have a certain amount of credits that you can give out, or that they can be auctioned off and then sold on the secondary market, like a stock or a bond, and only a set amount of them are going out, that’s going to just cause gas prices to go up,” Jack Stine said on KIRO Newsradio.

The Department of Ecology confirmed allowances can also be bought and sold on a secondary market.

These companies will “pass the cost off to the consumer,” Stine said. “The most polite way to put this is they get hassled by the government to comply and then go, ‘well, because we’re a major corporation, we have to make a profit year over year as it pertains to our stockholders, so we’ll just pass the costs off.'”

The bidding lasted three hours, with the 6.18 million allowances —  each regulated business that emits over 25,000 metric tons of carbon annually is required to hold one allowance for every ton of greenhouse gas that it emits — were sold at a settlement price of $48.50, a number settled upon from its $ 22.20-floor price and its ceiling price of $81.47.

These auctions are projected to generate $1.7 billion in revenue.

New poll asks Washington residents what the ‘state smell’ should be

Todd Myers with The Washington Policy Center believes gas prices for consumers could climb by as much as 40 cents for gasoline and nearly 50 cents for diesel.

Local News

Lynnwood Link...
Bill Kaczaraba

Biden’s federal budget brings aid, funds to Lynnwood Link estension

President Biden's upcoming budget proposal would have significant benefits to local transportation.
21 hours ago
COVID test...
L.B. Gilbert

Washington DOH announces end of free at-home COVID-19 testing

Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has announced the end of its free at-home testing program Say Yes! COVID Test, set to expire May 10.
21 hours ago
Kent...
Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

Kent police asking public for help to ID kidnapping suspect

Detectives with the Kent Police Department are asking the public for help to identify a man suspected of kidnapping.
21 hours ago
police lights distracted drivers...
Nate Connors

Emphasis Patrols target distracted drivers start Friday in Whatcom County

Starting Friday morning, Whatcom County Sheriff's Department and Bellingham Police will be looking for distracted drivers.
21 hours ago
school...
L.B. Gilbert

Bellevue School District revise consolidation plans, only closing 2 schools

After pushback over plans to shut down multiple elementary schools in a cost-saving measure, Bellevue Public Schools has released a revised plan.
21 hours ago
inslee mental health center...
Nicole Jennings

New mental health center announced by Governor in Kirkland

State and local leaders gathered at Kirkland City Hall to introduce a new mental health crisis center, one of the first of its kind in the region.
21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Stine challenges success of WA’s first ever carbon emission auction