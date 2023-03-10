Franklin HS teacher pleads not guilty to sexual misconduct with minor

A Franklin High School teacher has pled not guilty to two first-degree counts of sexual misconduct with a minor after being arrested last month for having an ongoing sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student.

The teacher, Pawares Pathompornvivat, was also charged with one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

According to court documents, the 32-year-old teacher and teen exchanged thousands of text messages in February. Weeks later, she told her parents and the principal what was happening.

Franklin HS teacher charged on multiple counts for having sex with student

“[The victim] reported to me that she has been involved in a consensual sexual relationship with one of her teachers,” the investigating officer wrote in his police report, first obtained by The Jason Rantz Show on AM 770 KTTH. “Their intimate relationship began on Feb. 2, 2023.”

Police said the two communicated through Discord, email, and text message, with the victim stating that more than 3,000 text messages were exchanged between the two, according to officers.

“The defendant abused his position of trust and authority as a Seattle Public School high school teacher by having sexual intercourse on multiple occasions with a student in various places around the city of Seattle, including the student’s home,” the court documents read.

According to court documents, Pathompornvivat told the victim he had a previous sexual relationship with another student.

The teacher is currently on paid administrative leave as of this reporting, according to a statement from Seattle Public Schools.

Prosecutors are looking for other potential victims.

The judge ordered a trial date set for May 22.