Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: Community policing program should include public tackle training

Mar 16, 2023, 8:19 AM | Updated: 9:46 am
vaccine mandate policing...
Seattle police temporarily detain a man after he ran from officers following a drug deal on March 10, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Like many cities across the United States, Seattle is experiencing a surge in crime, much of it violent, with a more than 20 percent increase last year alone and a record number of shootings. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
Dave Ross's Profile Picture BY
Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

Here’s a story that was posted on MyNorthwest.com. It reads as follows:

“A woman was robbed at knifepoint in SoDo on Monday.

“At 3:45 p.m., a 27-year-old female victim flagged down a police officer at the intersection of Fourth Avenue S and S Lander Street to report she was robbed.

“The suspect was nearby carrying the victim’s stolen purse. The victim pointed out the suspect to the officer.

“The 41-year-old female suspect was taken into custody.”


More from Dave Ross: The myth of pulling yourself up by your bootstraps

There it is!

So many times, we think the answer to fighting crime is more laws. But I’m pretty sure we already have all the laws we need for the crimes that really scare people.

What you want is for those laws to be enforced. And preferably– enforced instantly, as they were in this case, by a trained police officer who happened to be there.

A new gun law wouldn’t have prevented this because, in this case, the victim was threatened with a knife. And a law against knives wouldn’t have helped because knives are everywhere.

What helped – was the presence of a trained ‘Good Guy.’ In this case, a police officer. But we are short on police officers, which is why stories like this are so rare. So how can we increase the odds?

Well, remember back when Seattle was known as the best place to have a heart attack because of Medic One and all the Seattlites trained in CPR?

I say we set a new goal: making Seattle the best place to get robbed – by teaching ordinary people how to safely tackle a bad guy. I envision a city where, in the event of a daylight attack like this, there would be five or 10 of our burliest male and female citizens trained to swarm the assailant and, in 30 seconds, have him zip-tied like a drunk on a plane.

In fact, if we just added this to the CPR training, we would soon have thousands of people with these take-down skills. People who would have the confidence to go downtown again.

So who would be unafraid and ready to act?

And there would be so many stories like this that the crooks would give up and go back to Portland or wherever it is they come from.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

Dave's Commentary

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

airline fees...
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Gee & Ursula: What about those airline fees?

What about those airline fees? More are coming. KIRO Newsradio's Gee & Ursula have different takes on the subject.
1 day ago
clowns...
John Curley and Shari Elliker

John and Shari: Are clowns scary?

Join John Curley and Shari Eliker in discussing whether or not clowns are scary. John is prepared to tricycle furiously to the defense of the clown community.
1 day ago
bootstraps...
Dave Ross

Ross: The myth of pulling yourself up by your bootstraps

A lot of us take that to the extreme by assuming everyone has those magical bootstraps that, if only you pull on them hard enough, will fix everything
1 day ago
transgender...
Frank Sumrall

Stine: Crackdown against transgender kids in sports ‘is the same’ as Coach Kennedy

H.R. 734's specific language states student-athletes must compete in sports in accordance with “a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”
2 days ago
census...
Dave Ross

Ross: Census expands ethnicity classifications to 217 unique identities

Next year, just in time for the election, the federal government will be rolling out a new list of possible ethnic and racial census classifications.
2 days ago
diversity...
Dave Ross

Ross: DeSantis is wrong, diversity isn’t the reason the banks failed

There are a number of theories about why the Silicon Valley Bank failed. The easiest theory to understand came from Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis
3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Ross: Community policing program should include public tackle training