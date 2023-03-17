Close
Kidnapped man escapes from trunk after crash in Ravenna

Mar 17, 2023, 10:17 AM
(Photo from Seattle Police)
L.B. Gilbert
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle police received reports of a car crash in Ravenna Thursday night where they found a man who had been kidnapped.

Around 5:05 a.m. Thursday, police received multiple reports of a crash and found a vehicle on fire after it crashed into a residence in the 7200 block of 27th Avenue NE.

Witnesses saw a man climb out of the trunk of the crashed car.

Seattle Fire Department crews put out the fire and treated the man for non-life-threatening injuries. He was later transported to Harborview Medical Center.

The 63-year-old man said he had been assaulted by several people, then bound and placed in the trunk of his own car.

One 18-year-old man, who matched the description of a possible suspect, was detained, questioned, and released.

No other suspects were located.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.

Teen dead after shooting at Federal Way apartment complex

Woman dead after hit-and-run in SODO; officers search for white Charger

Seattle police officers responded to a deadly hit-and-run in SODO Thursday night after a car hit and killed a woman.

At around 10:40 p.m., officers patrolling the south precinct heard a collision. Officers arrived at the intersection of 4th Avenue S and S Lander Street and found a 40-year-old woman in the roadway unresponsive.

Officers tried to save her life until Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived and declared the 40-year-old victim deceased.

SPD conducted a search for the involved vehicle, but the suspect and vehicle were not located.

Police are looking for a white 2015-2023 Dodge Charger with significant front-end damage last seen traveling at a high rate of speed away from the scene.

Traffic collision detectives are leading the investigation.

Drive-by shooting suspect attempted to swim away from Kitsap County Deputies 

Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested a drive-by shooting suspect early Thursday after a pursuit with assistance from the Washington State Patrol.

The man was wanted by the Bremerton Police Department for his alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting overnight Wednesday.

Spike strips were used to flatten the tires on the man’s van during the pursuit.

The man dumped the van once it was disabled and tried to escape by swimming from Tracyton Beach.

A plane with the Washington State Patrol spotted the man, and he was soon arrested.

Man assaults tourist in downtown Seattle, arrested for alleged hate crime

Seattle Police arrested a man Thursday afternoon for an alleged racially-based hate crime assault on a tourist.

Officers originally responded to a park in the 3000 block of Alaskan Way Wednesday afternoon after witnesses saw an assault on an out-of-state visitor, according to SPD.

Officers located the 18-year-old victim, who said he was taking photos of the water when he noticed a man approaching him on the beach.

The victim told officers he turned to walk away but was attacked from behind by the man who kicked, grabbed, and threw him to the ground. Officers also learned the suspect allegedly yelled racial slurs and threatened the victim during the assault.

The victim had no injuries and declined medical assistance.

Officers were called back to the park after security saw the suspect in the area on Thursday, wearing the exact same clothing he wore during the assault. Once in custody, the suspect threatened to kill a witness who positively identified him from the tourist assault the day prior.

The 50-year-old suspect was booked into the King County Jail for assault, hate crime, obstructing, and felony harassment.

Seattle police arrest assault suspect, recover stolen property

Seattle Police arrested an assault suspect Thursday in West Seattle.

On Dec. 27, 2022, officers responded to an assault in the 2200 block of 15th Avenue W in Queen Anne. The 61-year-old victim stated he was struck in the head with a gun.

At the time, officers were unable to locate a suspect.

On Jan. 17, SPD detectives developed probable cause to arrest a suspect in the case. Officers located the 36-year-old male suspect Thursday afternoon and took him into custody. Officers recovered a stolen vehicle the suspect was driving and located a gun near the driver’s seat. The suspect is legally prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The suspect will be booked into King County Jail for the felony warrant, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, according to the Seattle Police Blotter.

L.B. Gilbert

L.B. Gilbert

Bill Kaczaraba

L.B. Gilbert

MyNorthwest Staff

Bill Kaczaraba

