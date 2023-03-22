Close
CRIME BLOTTER

1 dead, 1 injured in overnight shooting at Gas Works Park

Mar 22, 2023, 1:07 PM | Updated: 2:18 pm
gas works park...
Seattle Police responded to a report of a shooting Tuesday night at Seattle's Gas Works Park. (Photo from Flickr)
(Photo from Flickr)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle Police responded to a report of a shooting Tuesday night at Seattle’s Gas Works Park.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., officers arrived and located two males with gunshot wounds. Officers performed life-saving measures on both victims until Seattle Fire Medics arrived.

One victim was transported to the hospital with a serious injury, but the other victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Seattle Homicide detectives responded and will be leading the investigation.

Shots fired ends with arrest of man in Whatcom County

Redmond man arrested for alleged child molestation in a church

A member of a Redmond church was arrested and charged with child molestation after a victim came forward. His accuser claimed the molestation, which occurred in 2020, happened inside a church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints during a church service.

44-year-old Buckland Darrell was out on bail, awaiting trial on another charge of child sexual abuse.

Detectives said both his alleged targets were boys under 10, and the abuse happened with their parents nearby.

Darrell was charged with a separate incident of child molestation last year following an investigation by the King County Sheriff’s Office, according to court documents. He was arrested and released on bail.

Redmond investigators said it’s possible Darrell has victimized other children, as well. Darrell is currently being held at the King County Jail on $200,000.

State Patrol hunt for drive-by shooting suspect in Fife

The driver of a vehicle involved in a road rage shooting in Fife is the subject of a search by the Washington State Patrol.

The shooting happened on the ramp from 54th Avenue E to Southbound Interstate 5 at about 11:15 a.m. Monday.

Troopers said the driver of an older, teal model BMW SUV pulled up beside a Chevy Silverado pickup and shot a bullet into the truck’s passenger side door.

Then, the driver, described as a clean-shaven Black male with braided hair, drove onto Southbound I-5.

Troopers are asking anybody who saw the incident to please come forward with additional details.

1 person killed, officer injured after shooting in Everett

Woman found dead in King County Jail cell, no obvious cause of death

A 58-year-old woman was found dead in her cell at the King County Jail in downtown Seattle Tuesday morning. She was arrested last Friday on a burglary charge.

Investigators said she was alone and had no apparent injuries or obvious cause of death. Staff members said they saw her awake and responsive one hour before she was discovered dead.

The Medical Examiner is currently determining her cause of death.

Possible DUI causes 4 injuries, 2 crashes in Parkland

A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, and four others were taken to the hospital after two crashes on State Route 512 in Parkland Tuesday night.

The Washington State Patrol first reported the two collisions, each involving three cars, just before 10 p.m.

The westbound lanes of SR 512 were fully blocked off Tuesday night at Golden Given Road East.

Of the four people transported to the hospital, three are in serious condition, and one suffered minor injuries.

Troopers are diverting traffic to Portland Avenue East until they clear the scene.

