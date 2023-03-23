Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Woman shot in head on First Hill, suspect arrested

Mar 23, 2023, 2:12 PM
shot in head...
(Photo from Seattle Police Department)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A Seattle woman was shot in the head Wednesday evening after an incident on First Hill.

Seattle Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of 8th Avenue, and once they arrived at 7:15 p.m., they found a 41-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers provided first aid until medics from Seattle Fire could respond to the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after the shooting, officers found the alleged suspect, a 36-year-old woman, and took her into custody. Police got a warrant to search her apartment and found two handguns, which she was legally prohibited from owning.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail for investigation of assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

1 dead, 1 injured in overnight shooting at Gas Works Park

Stabbing outside Dollar Tree in Mill Creek

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Mill Creek Police responded to a call about a stabbing outside a Dollar Tree at 3414 132nd Street SE.

When officers arrived, they arrested an adult man without incident and found a teen boy with a stab wound to his chest. Nobody else was injured.

The man was booked in Snohomish County Jail on charges of felony assault. The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment, he has been reported to be in stable condition.

Mill Creek Police detectives will be conducting the follow-up investigation.

Alleged DUI crash leads to firearms arrest in West Seattle

A single-car crash in West Seattle Tuesday night led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man suspected of driving under the influence as well as carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

After 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a crash in the 4500 block of West Marginal Way SW.

They found a heavily damaged pickup truck that struck and bounced off a utility pole, then came to rest on nearby railroad tracks. Outside the car, they found the driver.

The man told officers that he had fallen asleep at the wheel but had not consumed any alcohol prior to the collision.

Seattle police officers observed signs of impairment and an empty beer can in the truck. Officers performed a field sobriety test, then took the man into custody.

While searching the man to take him into custody, officers found a loaded and concealed full-size handgun in the rear pocket of his pants. The man admitted he did not have a concealed carry permit.

Due to his involvement in the collision, the man was transported and released to Harborview Medical Center for further evaluation.

SPD is requesting charges of driving under the influence and the unlawful possession of a firearm with the city prosecutor’s office.

