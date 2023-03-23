Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Gee & Ursula debate suspension of downtown business taxes

Mar 23, 2023, 2:37 PM
downtown Seattle...
The downtown Seattle skyline is viewed from a bridge over Interstate 5 in the University District. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)
(Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show's Profile Picture BY
Weekdays on KIRO Newsradio 9am - 12pm

Seattle business leaders are asking the city to suspend the Business & Occupation (B&O) and JumpStart taxes for the next three years as a way to revitalize downtown.

In a letter sent to Mayor Bruce Harrell, obtained by GeekWire, three different organizations, including the Downtown Seattle Association, also asked the city not to enact any new taxes or fees. City Council Budget Committee Chair Teresa Mosqueda said the B&O tax makes up 20% of the city’s general fund and is expected to take in $335 million this year.

“Let’s be real. We always talk about all of the money here in Washington, and we have 11 of the top Fortune 500 companies right here in this state,” KIRO Newsradio host Gee Scott said. “But at the same time, we can’t get true prosperity through taxes because of how terrible the tax system is in Washington.”

“Many folks here already feel heavily taxed. A lot of the working class and the middle class, I’m sure feel this way,” KIRO Newsradio host Ursula Reutin said. “Wealthy residents pay tax rates many times lower than the rates other people pay. I’m talking about underfunding of K-12 education. I’m talking about higher education. I’m talking about childcare. I’m talking about public health. I’m talking about behavioral health care. All of those different things.”

Big ideas for the city from the head of the Downtown Seattle Association

But the question is, should those taxes be suspended for three years for downtown businesses to revive downtown?

“No. We’re constantly talking about all of the different services that usually get hurt. Who’s going to get hurt from this? Who usually hurts by the unfair tax system every single time the economic inequality, inequality in neighborhoods because of the first thing that tends to go,” Gee said. “They don’t go out of the rich neighborhoods and take away those services. They go to the poor neighborhoods and start cutting those budgets first. So no.”

Washington ranks just 31st among the 50 states in the percentage of the total income of the state’s population going to state and local taxes.

“I agree with the request to not add any new taxes or fees right now. I agree with that. That seems reasonable,” Ursula said. “But suspending the B&O tax and the JumpStart tax would have too much of a detrimental effect, and could result in maybe some unintended, but very negative, consequences.”

The JumpStart tax was passed in 2020 despite a lot of pushback. It targets employers with more than $8 million in annual payroll expenses. Big businesses have to pay a tax for all their employees who make at least $150,000 a year. And it actually brought in $34 million in 2021, which was more than expected. Most of that money goes toward affordable housing.

“Is Amazon hurting right now? Are they hurting? No, no, absolutely not. Their profits doubled last year. Is Starbucks hurting? No. They had record profits in 2021. And they beat expectations and three out of four quarters last year,” Gee & Ursula Show producer Andrew Lanier said.

“Two big businesses in this area need a break? No. This focus is on just downtown Seattle and the downtown core. Well, what about the businesses in Ballard or Phinney Ridge and SoDo? Remote work has carved out a lot of the city. It’s just the most visible in downtown. And if we’re going to be applying tax breaks for just one area of the city. Absolutely not.”

Listen to Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin weekday mornings from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Gee and Ursula Show

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

NCAA...
Dave Ross

Ross: NCAA should bring back consolation games in March Madness

Jay Paul Blake wrote to Dave Ross saying that the NCAA needs to bring the consolation game back for March Madness.
18 hours ago
memorial wall...
L.B. Gilbert

Feliks, Dave debate the future of Seattle’s Memorial Stadium

Dave Ross and Feliks Banel debated how far the city should go in preserving the memorial, what its purpose in the community should be.
2 days ago
Dodge Challenger...
Dave Ross

Ross: Dodge Challenger Demon with optional parachute still street legal

Even if police pursuits were routine again, there’d be no catching you behind the wheel of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170.
2 days ago
seattle skyline...
Bill Kaczaraba

Why is Seattle one of the most anxious cities in America?

Both Jack and Spike agreed that the income disparity and the high cost of housing are factors for all the anxiety.
3 days ago
compassion...
Dave Ross

Ross: There’s a limit to compassion that we should have in the courts

It’s important to try new things – like a compassionate court – but it’s just as important to recognize it's doing more harm than good.
3 days ago
trump...
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Gee Scott: Trump ‘has to go to jail, it’s not rocket science’

Former President Donald Trump claimed “illegal leaks” indicated he would be arrested Tuesday through posts on Truth Social.
4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Gee & Ursula debate suspension of downtown business taxes