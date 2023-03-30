Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

WA Ferries blames ship captain for Cathlamet ferry crash

Mar 30, 2023, 4:09 PM | Updated: 6:15 pm
ferry crash...
The Cathlament ferry slammed into a wooden piling, known as a dolphin, after coming into the Fauntleroy Dock way off course in the summer of 2022. (Photo from Steve Allen)
(Photo from Steve Allen)
Chris Sullivan's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter

The captain is to blame. That’s the conclusion from the Washington State Ferries in its internal report on the crash of the Cathlamet ferry last summer.

The Cathlamet slammed into a wooden piling, known as a dolphin, after coming into the Fauntleroy Dock way off course. The impact crumbled the front end of the boat, including the pickle fork on the second deck, and damaged several cars.

Sinkhole causing delays at Fauntleroy ferry terminal

Steve Allen, a KIRO Newsradio engineer, was aboard the ferry when it crashed. He described the incident afterward, stating he was “a little shaken up.”

“As we were approaching the Fauntleroy dock, I could tell we were coming in fast and too far to the right, we hit the right side of the dock and started veering towards the beach,” Allen said. “We avoided running aground, but the observation deck got smashed along with two cars on board when metal landed on them.”

Washington State Ferries has concluded that the captain lost “situational awareness” in the pilot house. Why that is might never be known because the captain refused to answer any questions about the crash. He later resigned.

“It can be concluded that Captain [redacted] lost situational awareness while standing at the helm landing the vessel. His asking, “what happened?” to his QM supports that he was unaware of his situation while navigating. Based upon the interviews and information before us, the reasons for this loss of situational awareness are unknown and are also the subject of speculation. Because Capt. [redacted] refused to answer any of the questions presented to him during this process, we cannot draw a definitive conclusion as to the cause of his loss of situational awareness. However, we can conclude that his loss of situational awareness was the primary cause of this incident, and that absent this loss of situational awareness, the allision would most likely not have occurred,” the report said.

Drug and alcohol tests came back negative.

More from Chris Sullivan: The no fuss guide to getting to Mariners Opening Day

The captain of the Cathlamet ferry that collided with a terminal structure resigned July 28, 2022, according to a spokesperson for Washington State Ferries (WSF).

The Coast Guard has not finalized its report of the crash. The captain also refused to answer questions from the Coast Guard and NTSB.

Local News

Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane afte...
Associated Press

Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime

A lawyer for Donald Trump said Thursday he's been told that the former president has been indicted in New York.
18 hours ago
parking rates...
Micki Gamez

Seattle on-street parking rates continue to increase

"The Seattle local laws require, that a few times a year, we adjust the parking rates based on real-time data," Bergerson said.
18 hours ago
Intercity Transit bus in Olympia (Photo from Flickr @Intercity Transit Advantage)...
L.B. Gilbert

Man chokes teenage girl, tries to kiss her at Lacey bus stop

A teenage girl reported to Lacey police that while she was waiting for a bus, a man assaulted her. The man was recently released from prison.
18 hours ago
missing child...
L.B. Gilbert

Seattle police look for missing 8-year-old child last seen in Ravenna

Seattle police have an alert out in hopes of finding an 8-year-old who has been missing since about 11 p.m. Wednesday.
18 hours ago
Pittsburgh Police and paramedics respond to Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School for what turned...
Associated Press

Washington man charged in 20-plus ‘swatting’ calls around US

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. authorities on Thursday said they arrested a Washington state man who made more than 20 “swatting” calls around the country and in Canada, prompting real emergency responses to his fake reports of bombs, shootings or other threats. Ashton Connor Garcia, 20, of Bremerton, used voice-over-internet technology to conceal his identity as […]
18 hours ago
capital gains tax budgets...
L.B. Gilbert

McKenna: ‘Courts are not supposed to be policymaking’ in capital gains tax

"Voters of the state have voted no less than 10 times against a progressive income tax, we ought to respect the voter's wishes."
18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
WA Ferries blames ship captain for Cathlamet ferry crash