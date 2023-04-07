Baby born in holding lanes waiting for Bainbridge Island ferry

A slight delay of the Bainbridge to Seattle ferry Thursday morning wasn’t due to the weather, but mother nature was definitely involved.

Parents-to-be were waiting in the Bainbridge Ferry Terminal’s holding lanes, but the baby couldn’t wait for the boat.

In line for Washington State Ferries (WSF) 7:55 a.m. sailing from Bainbridge Island to Seattle, a mother went into labor while in the holding lanes of the terminal.

The baby also couldn’t wait for first responders to assist. Fire Chief Jared Moravec tells The Kitsap Sun the father was able to help deliver the baby “approximately two minutes” before Fire Department Medic crews arrived on the scene.

Ian Sterling with WSF says crews held up the Bainbridge to Seattle boat’s departure, so the ambulance with the new family could board first and, when it arrived in Seattle, could exit first to head up to Swedish Hospital quickly.

Sterling says babies are occasionally born on ferryboats. He tells the Sun, “There is always talk you get free ferry fares for life” when that happens. But, he says that’s just an urban legend “unless the Governor gets involved, which he sometimes does.”

