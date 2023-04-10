Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

DAVE ROSS

Deadly fungus spreading in U.S. with approximately 60% mortality

Apr 10, 2023, 2:35 PM | Updated: 3:57 pm

candida auris...

Candida auris is a yeast responsible for many infections. Resistant to most antifungal drugs, this fungus causes several deaths worldwide. Optical microscope view. (Photo by: BSIP/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

(Photo by: BSIP/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning about a drug-resistant strain of fungus, Candida auris, spreading in healthcare facilities in the United States.

“The rapid rise and geographic spread of cases is concerning and emphasizes the need for continued surveillance, expanded lab capacity, quicker diagnostic tests, and adherence to proven infection prevention and control,” said CDC epidemiologist Dr. Meghan Lyman in a press release.

Candida auris is a fungal organism, first identified from a swab of an ear from a person in Japan in 2009 and, at the time, was associated with other inner ear infections, according to the University of Washington’s (UW) Department of Infectious Diseases & Tropical Medicine.

Medical malpractice turns to corporate fraud allegations at Seattle Children’s: ‘The more we learn, the more upsetting it becomes’

“Unfortunately, shortly thereafter, it was noted as a cause of bloodstream infections in a case in South Korea in 2011. And by 2016, it has spread to multiple countries, including the U.S.,” said Dr. Ellora Karmarkar with UW School of Medicine. “I want to make it really clear that patients that are often at the highest risk of colonization or illness are those who are already quite ill for other reasons. So they may be on a ventilator, they may have a tracheostomy tube, or they may have other intravenous catheters due to their underlying severe illness that can be completely unrelated to Candida.”

Those who are most at risk are people who are critically ill or recovering from critical illness, often in high acuity healthcare environments who require ventilators, intravenous catheters, or tracheostomies. Candida auris can spread pretty easily from person to person in healthcare facilities as well as hospitals.

“In 2016, there were only 53 cases of this in the U.S.,”  Dr. Gordon Cohen, M.D. said on Seattle’s Morning News. “But this past year, there were 2,377 people who were infected with this particular fungal infection. The problem with it is that Candida auris has a mortality rate of around 60%.”

The fungus can cause a bloodstream infection, according to CDC. Fever, chills, sweats, and low blood pressure are the most common symptoms of a Candida auris infection.

Candida auris can live on surfaces for several weeks.

Concurrently, HBO’s hit drama ‘The Last of Us’ deals with a viral, fungal pandemic, causing increased panic among the public. The fungus, referred to in the show only as “cordyceps,” is a fictional, mutated form of the real-life Ophiocordyceps unilateralis, a fungal infection found in tropical locations that has the unfortunately apt nickname “zombie ant fungus,” according to The Wrap.

‘The Last of Us’ Season 2, set in Seattle, to be filmed in BC

“The reason I was sort of taken with this opening scene of this show was because it was so well done, and when they have one epidemiologist saying a fungal infection of this kind is real, but not for humans,” Cohen said. “But the other epidemiologist counters, saying while that’s true, fungi cannot survive [their] host’s internal temperatures above 94 degrees, and, currently, there are no reasons for fungi to evolve to be able to withstand higher temperatures. But what if that were to change?

“And, at that point, he goes on to basically describe global warming, and in the end, he says there are no treatments for this. No preventatives. No cures. They don’t exist, and it’s not even possible to make them. So if that happens, we lose. It makes for a good movie, but you know what? It’s real.”

“You’re saying that part’s not made up?” Dave Ross, co-host of Seattle’s Morning News.

“That part is not made up,” Cohen said. “It’s real.”

“Well, that is somewhat unsettling,” Ross responded.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

Dave's Commentary

Dave Ross

lynnwood...

Dave Ross

Ross: Lynnwood councilmember vows to ‘stop the dithering’ on gun control

Today’s guest commentary is from Lynnwood City Councilmember George Hurst, who was inspired to write after hearing Dave's commentary.

16 hours ago

concrete...

Dave Ross

Ross: We need self healing concrete to fix the roads, not an AI

The human race doesn’t need another chatbot. The human race needs to be able to get from Lynnwood to Southcenter without breaking an axle.

4 days ago

pardon...

Dave Ross

Ross: Could Trump pardon himself from prison if reelected?

The debate over the Trump case in New York is all about whether the district attorney went too far and is trying to stretch the law.

5 days ago

felonies...

Dave Ross

Ross: My best attempt to explain why Trump now faces 34 felonies

And this is the genius of Donald Trump. It was much easier to understand his response than the 34 felonies that prompted it.

6 days ago

trump...

Dave Ross

Ross: Trump wants Biblical levels of fame with indictment surrender

This day will be known as Good Tuesday. I’m a little surprised Trump didn’t hold out for Friday – but then again, he hates to share the spotlight

7 days ago

indictment...

Dave Ross

Ross: The real reason why Donald Trump is fighting indictment

I have a theory. I think the reason that he has a problem with this indictment is that it’s not big enough. It's old news.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Deadly fungus spreading in U.S. with approximately 60% mortality