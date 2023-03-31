Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

‘The Last of Us’ Season 2, set in Seattle, to be filmed in BC

Mar 31, 2023, 4:33 PM
the last of us...
Promotional artwork for HBO's The Last of Us (Photo courtesy of HBO)
(Photo courtesy of HBO)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Following the vast success of HBO’s ‘The Last of Us,’ a second season is already in pre-production, with its principal filming location set to be in Vancouver, British Columbia — despite the setting taking place almost entirely in Seattle.

‘The Last of Us’ is a television adaptation of the acclaimed video game series of the same name, with Neil Druckmann, the video game’s writer and creative director, operating as one of the show’s lead showrunners.

The search for love comes to Seattle in newest ‘Love is Blind’ season

While the first season followed a cross-country journey through Texas, Wyoming, and Missouri, the filming took place primarily in Calgary, Alberta.

British Columbia has played host to many filming sets for American television and film projects due to the country’s tax breaks and abundant production industry.

But Seattle, and the state as a whole, is trying to expand its film prowess to become a staple in the entertainment industry. Last year, the Washington State Senate and House passed a bill that thoroughly updated and expanded the state’s Motion Picture Competitiveness Program (MPCP). The bill increased the program’s funding cap by more than 400%, from $3.5 million — which ranked as one of the worst incentives in the state in the U.S. — to $15 million per year.

California, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Mexico, and New York provided the largest incentives in the United States in 2022.

States offer these incentives because in-state movie productions often boost the local economy. Incentive packages vary from state to state, but many include production rebates, which reduce the costs of making movies, TV shows, and commercials, in some states, according to Giggster.

Leavenworth location of new Amazon rom-com, starring Alison Brie

The videogame ‘The Last of Us II’ features many prominent Seattle locations, including the Paramount Theatre, located at 9th Avenue and Pine Street, Lumen Field in Seattle’s SoDo neighborhood, The Seattle Great Wheel, the Seattle Convention Center, the historic Chinatown Gate in the Chinatown-International District, Seattle’s Central Library, the Seattle Aquarium, and yes, the Space Needle.

The video game even included little Seattle details, like a series of rainbow crosswalks that adorn Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

According to HBO Max, the series premiere was watched by 4.7 million viewers on the first day it was released — the second-biggest for HBO since 2010. By March, the first six episodes averaged over 30 million viewers. In January 2023, with just two episodes released, the series was renewed for a second season.

Fans of the series shouldn’t expect to see ‘The Last of Us’ second season until late 2024 or early 2025.

Local News

capitol campus...
Nicole Jennings

WSP prepares for any Trump-related riots at WA State Capitol

The WSP is gearing up in case there are riots on the State Capitol Campus in Olympia when former President Trump is arraigned.
17 hours ago
road closures...
Nate Connors

Weekend Traffic: Daffodil Parade, Monster Jam to cause slowdowns

Drivers will have to navigate a number of road closures along the many parade routes for the Daffodil Festival for most of Saturday.
17 hours ago
staffing housing...
L.B. Gilbert

Seattle mayor approves $970M levy to fund affordable housing projects

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced a housing levy plan that would increase affordable housing options to address the homelessness crisis.
17 hours ago
tokitae...
Heather Bosch

Lummi Tribe: Tokitae’s return home is ‘righting a wrong’

The Miami Seaquarium, the nonprofit "Friends of Toki," and philanthropist Jim Irsay all signed off to return Tokitae to the Salish Sea.
17 hours ago
studded tires...
Ted Buehner

Buehner: Don’t forget to remove studded tires before the weekend

WSDOT said studded tires damage pavement, costing taxpayers’ additional road repair and maintenance expenditures.
17 hours ago
Kirkland hotel, La Quinta Inn...
Nicole Jennings

City of Kirkland hopeful hotel purchase will fill homeless shelter gaps

A former La Quinta Inn in South Kirkland will become housing for those who are homeless. The facility will also provide wraparound services.
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
‘The Last of Us’ Season 2, set in Seattle, to be filmed in BC