Search for new Washington airport location likely to start over

Washington state Senators voted successfully to replace the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission (CACC), the state-created group charged with researching and recommending a location for a new municipal airport.

In its place would be a workgroup, which would continue to analyze Washington state’s future aviation needs and analyze possible solutions.

The bill, Engrossed Substitute House Bill 1791, passed on a 31 to 17 vote.

Commission preparing for fallout if new WA airport location isn’t found

The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is predicted to reach capacity in 2032. According to the commission’s Chair, Warren Hendrickson, that could lead to flight restrictions, higher airfare costs, and more limited package shipping capabilities, among other concerns.

“Will Sea-Tac Airport reach capacity before there is a solution? Based on the information we have, absolutely that will be the case,” Hendrickson said. While Hendrickson is the Chair of the soon-to-be-defunct commission, he was a non-voting member.

A previous CACC report also said Paine Field has “limited expansion potential.”

The commission was created in 2019 and was immediately tasked with finding a solution to the pending air travel problem. Out of an original list of 14 options, three “greenfield” sites were ultimately earmarked as finalists. Two of the sites were in Pierce County, and another in Thurston County.

However, all three faced significant challenges — chief among them being conflicted airspace with Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The airport’s proposed size — 3,100 acres and two runways — also presented challenges.

“The airport will not fit in an urban area. It has to be in a rural area and all [three] of the sites have little road access,” Rob Hodgman, the former WSDOT senior aviation planner, and commission member, told KIRO Newsradio.

All three also faced intense pushback from the local communities, even in areas not currently under consideration.

“There is absolutely zero support on the local level from any city county or port government,” Hendrickson said.

The city of Yakima has previously come forward and asked to be considered, but this presents additional transportation issues. Hendrickson claimed the state would have to “determine how we are going to move 50,000 people per day to Yakima.”

“From a logistical standpoint, the eastern side of Washington is probably not going to work,” American Airlines Airport Affairs Manager Loren Carr said at a recent CACC meeting.

Neither will King County. Like the CACC, the bill stated the new workgroup would not be permitted to study any sites in counties with a population of over 2 million people.

In a MyNorthwest poll, more than half of the 500 respondents voted to expand Paine Field (51%) while placing the hypothetical airport in Yakima finished second (21%). Thurston County (southeast of Olympia) received 17% of the vote, while Pierce County (near Graham or Roy) only had a combined 11% support.

According to House Bill 1791, the workgroup replacing the commission would not be required to submit any sites for a final recommendation. The bill stated an initial progress report would be due Jan. 1, 2024, with annual reports thereafter. According to Hendrickson, that will likely be too late to keep Sea-Tac Airport from maxing out.

“The funding, the environmental, the master planning process is a 10 to 15-year process at least,” he said.

Lawmakers appear divided on the bill. Democratic state Senator Marko Liias spoke in favor of a reset during Wednesday’s vote.

“We need to figure out a path forward that ensures we’ve got adequate capacity to move people and goods into and out of our region and also respect local communities that have legitimate concerns that need to be addressed,” Liias said.

Others were critical of what they believe will be a step backward.

“The definition of insanity is to keep doing the same thing and getting the same result,” Rep. Karen Keiser (D-33) said. “The bill before us will not get a different result. It is going to kick the can down the road, and the effort, I believe, is doomed.”

Due to minor changes in the state Senate, the bill will go back to the House for concurrence before heading to the governor’s desk. Until then, Hendrickson said the commission is moving forward with its work “unfettered, unrestricted, under the guidance we previously operated on.”

The commission is still tasked with issuing a final recommendation to the Legislature by June 15. However, if Governor Inslee signs the bill, it would take effect immediately and, according to Hendrickson, “the commission will cease to exist.”