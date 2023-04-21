Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

$60 million in environmental awards headed to WA state

Apr 21, 2023, 4:14 PM

green crabs...

European green crabs can damage habitat for local sea life. (Photo courtesy of Sea Grant Washington)

(Photo courtesy of Sea Grant Washington)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) announced almost $60 million in grant funding for 14 conservation projects across the state.

The grants are from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Climate-Ready Coasts initiative.

“This investment will help make progress on salmon recovery, eelgrass beds restoration, and removal of invasive European green crabs, and help communities and Tribes adapt to the impacts of climate change,” said Cantwell.

“These grants will support…projects across the State of Washington from the Columbia River to Hood Canal, the Nooksack, Nisqually, and Skagit Rivers, and all the way to Willapa Bay and the Olympic Coast.”

The monies were secured through the Biden-Harris Infrastructure Law (BIL) and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

11 Washington counties receive ‘F’ grades for air quality

The awards announced by NOAA on Friday include:

$9,600,000 for the Hood Canal Salmon Enhancement Group. These funds will benefit threatened Hood Canal Summer chum and other key fish species, including steelhead, coho, pink, fall Chinook, and fall chum.

$7,500,000 for Lower Columbia Partnership. These funds will help restore habitat along three miles of the lower East Fork Lewis River that have been severely impacted by legacy gravel mining and residential development.

$4,200,000 for Lummi Nation – South Fork Nooksack River Restoration Project. These funds will advance three high-priority salmon habitat restoration projects along the South Fork Nooksack River. The work will increase flood resilience, improve water quality, and enhance tribal fisheries.

$11,600,000 for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). These funds will be used to support large-scale restoration in the North Whidbey basin of the Skagit River estuary in Puget Sound. The work is expected to reduce flooding on county roadways and tribal lands.

$12,100,000 for the WDFW. These funds will be used to restore 1,200 acres within the South Whidbey Basin of Puget Sound. They will implement seven restoration projects and continue work to develop five future projects.

$5,200,000 for Nooksack Indian Tribe – Lower South Fork Nooksack Chinook Recovery. These funds will address priority habitat limiting factors for salmon and steelhead in the South Fork Nooksack River.

$817,000 for Edmonds College. The funds will be used to create a bilingual restoration workforce development program to educate and train members of the Latino community. The program will include paid internship opportunities, providing participants with hands-on experience restoring salmon habitat in the Stillaguamish and Snohomish watersheds.

$502,000 for Long Live the Kings. These funds will allow Long Live the Kings to build capacity for the Nisqually Indian Tribe to incorporate their vision and voice into restoration in the Nisqually River Delta.

$868,000 for Lummi Nation.  These funds will help the Lummi Nation conduct an assessment to help determine the potential risk that invasive European green crabs pose to eelgrass beds and other important natural resources on Lummi Reservation tidelands.

$649,000 for the Skagit River System Cooperative. These funds will restore estuary habitat to support the recovery of Tribal fisheries in the Skagit River. 

$3,976,788 for the Washington State Department of Transportation. These funds will support the restoration and protection of Graveyard Spit, on the north shore of Willapa Bay, to help protect community infrastructure and cultural resources that are threatened by sea level rise and other coastal hazards.

Ohio disaster a consequence of lobbying against environmental regulations

$2,332,854 for the Washington State Department of Ecology. These funds will allow Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve to protect and restore 74.5 acres of former and current tidal marsh, as part of a larger overall effort to restore up to 105 acres of tidal marsh to Padilla Bay.

$299,965 for Washington CoastSavers Clean Coast Quest. In partnership with the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation’s Washington CoastSavers, the Washington Sea Grant will use these funds to support annual beach cleanups in Washington state and work with the Quinault Indian Nation.

Nationally, NOAA announced $561 million in recommended funding under the BIL and IRA to support the Climate-Ready Coasts Initiative. This overall funding includes $14,999,292 for the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, of which a portion will be allocated to the State of Washington to remove large marine debris from the Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary and Neah Bay, in partnership with the Makah Tribe and the Quileute Tribe.

As chair of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Sen. Cantwell secured a historic $2.855 billion investment in salmon and ecosystem restoration programs, as well as tens of billions of dollars allocated for water infrastructure in the BIL.

Local News

mifepristone...

Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Supreme Court stops abortion pill mifepristone restrictions from taking effect

The Supreme Court on Friday decides to preserve access to the abortion pill mifepristone, a key drug commonly used in abortions,

19 hours ago

air quality...

Frank Sumrall

11 Washington counties receive ‘F’ grades for air quality

Despite being six months removed from the final month of fire season in Washington, 11 counties still received an "F" grade when it comes to air quality.

19 hours ago

police lights distracted drivers shooting...

L.B. Gilbert

Family fight erupts in gunfire with 3 injured in Maple Valley

Three family members were shot in Maple Valley overnight after an argument shortly after midnight Friday. Police said a woman called 911 about an argument with her husband that went wrong, turning into gunfire at their home along SE 260th Street. When deputies arrived, the man gave himself up to officers and was taken in […]

19 hours ago

drug use...

Bill Kaczaraba

Kent Mayor wants to keep tougher drug use laws, with legislation stalling

Kent Mayor Dana Ralph is concerned about dueling drug use bills. She says open drug use in her city is a "huge problem, but doing nothing isn't ok."

19 hours ago

toddler...

L.B. Gilbert

Toddler shot, left in critical condition at fire station in Tukwila

Tukwila detectives are investigating after a toddler was shot Friday morning and rushed to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

19 hours ago

cocktails to-go...

Bill Kaczaraba

WA keeps the party going as ‘to-go cocktails’ become law

What started out as a way to help businesses get through the pandemic will now become a lifestyle in the state. 'To-go cocktails" are here to stay.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

$60 million in environmental awards headed to WA state