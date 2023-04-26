Two teens arrested after shooting at officers, robbery in Bothell

Police have two teens in custody after shooting at officers during a chase from a robbery in Bothell.

Shoreline police officers were called to assist the Bothell Police Department with a pursuit of a white Jeep Cherokee believed to be related to a robbery just after 3:29 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The car was identified as having been involved in several robberies in Bellevue, leading to a pursuit from Bothell police. Bothell police eventually ended their chase and handed the incident off to be tracked by King County Sheriff’s Department with help from Kirkland and Bellevue K9 units and Bothell Police.

A clerk at the 7-Eleven store in the 100 block of Bellevue Way told officers that three suspects entered the store, and all three were armed.

The suspects were allegedly involved in at least one robbery of a store in Bellevue, then fired a warning shot, took cash, and drove off

Police say that the suspects abandoned the car in the 8000 block of Sunnyside Way N in the Green Lake neighborhood of Seattle, and police say they ran.

Sargent Eric White with King County Sheriff’s Office says two suspects, a boy and a girl, both 17 years old, have been apprehended. The third suspect has not been found.

The suspects in the Bellevue robberies may be connected to a convenience store robbery that happened in Renton early Wednesday.

