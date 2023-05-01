Close
LOCAL NEWS

WB I-90 blocked by crash at Highpoint Trailhead, multiple injuries

Apr 30, 2023, 8:33 PM | Updated: 9:04 pm

I-90 near the Highpoint Trailhead (Photo from Washington State Department of Transportation)...

I-90 near the Highpoint Trailhead (Photo from Washington State Department of Transportation)

(Photo from Washington State Department of Transportation)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A crash on westbound Interstate-90 completely blocked the highway near the Highpoint Trailhead exit east of Issaquah after a multiple-vehicle collision.

Police say that there were multiple injuries involved, and at least four cars were involved.

Crash on SB I-405 creates 4+ mile backup in Newcastle

A vehicle moving eastbound was struck and crossed into the westbound lanes hitting another car, the Washington State Patrol said.

The driver of a vehicle on the eastbound side is in custody for suspected impairment.

Police are investigating, and the driver responsible for the incident has not been determined yet.

