WB I-90 blocked by crash at Highpoint Trailhead, multiple injuries

A crash on westbound Interstate-90 completely blocked the highway near the Highpoint Trailhead exit east of Issaquah after a multiple-vehicle collision.

Police say that there were multiple injuries involved, and at least four cars were involved.

A vehicle moving eastbound was struck and crossed into the westbound lanes hitting another car, the Washington State Patrol said.

The driver of a vehicle on the eastbound side is in custody for suspected impairment.

Police are investigating, and the driver responsible for the incident has not been determined yet.

#TrafficAlert WB 90 completely blocked near Highpoint exit east of Issaquah due to a multiple vehicle injury collision. More info to come. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) May 1, 2023