Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: Motorcycle Banditos are more respectful drivers than most Seattleites

May 1, 2023, 7:57 AM | Updated: 8:26 am

motorcycle...

Banditos motorcyclists (Photo by Fairfax Media via Getty Images/Fairfax Media via Getty Images via Getty Images)

(Photo by Fairfax Media via Getty Images/Fairfax Media via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Dave Ross's Profile Picture

BY


Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

Its been a rough week on the roads — the worst being a head-on collision caused by a distracted driver with a cell phone.

But I wanted to take a moment to salute the people I consider the real highway heroes — the ordinary drivers who demonstrate day in and day out that they were raised by their parents to have manners.

More from Dave Ross: Can you downsize standing next to shelves full of memories?

There was a car in West Seattle that waited patiently while the pedestrians continued to cross even though the light had turned green. He gave them a little punitive honk — but at least he waited.

And the drivers on northbound I-5 yesterday who actually obeyed the variable speed limit sign and slowed down so they didn’t slam into the traffic ahead.

That kind of conduct always warms my heart, those little details that show a driver is paying attention and has developed basic freeway skills.

But what especially impressed me was the motorcycle platoon that passed me on I-405 Saturday.

Usually, when I see a motorcycle on the freeway, it’s treating traffic like a slalom course. Weaving, revving the engine in the tunnels — crazy.

But Saturday, we were driving along, and suddenly there they were — 17 bikers, riding two abreast with one guy taking up the rear, gently passing me at a reasonable 65 miles an hour. No weaving, no revving, no wheelies. And on their jackets — it said Banditos.

I know nothing about motorcycle clubs, but according to Wikipedia, Banditos do “not fear authority and have a general disdain for the rules of society.”

And yet that platoon was a demonstration that it is possible to operate a motor vehicle in a controlled manner that respects other traffic.


True, they were not maintaining a four-second following distance, but they seemed to know exactly what they were doing.

And I thought to myself — how weird! That the real road menace are drivers glued to smartphones, while the drivers behaving like gentlemen call themselves “Banditos.”

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

Dave's Commentary

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

KIRO Radio's Dave Ross was among five journalist invited to interview President Barack Obama at the...

Dave Ross

Ross: Can you downsize standing next to shelves full of memories?

I saw an article headlined “How To Persuade Your Parents To Downsize (It Can Be Done!)” and it struck a nerve.

3 days ago

Addicts treatment...

Gee Scott

Gee: Those that love addicts know treatment is the only way forward

My hope and prayer is that there is a dramatic increase in drug treatment facilities. Addicts need access to treatment.

4 days ago

FILE - A voter moves to cast her ballot at an electronic counting machine at a polling site in the ...

Dave Ross

Ross: Tech literate voters are needed to save ferry reservations

Young people are letting my age group run everything. And yes, I do actually have a telephone bolted to a wall in my kitchen.

4 days ago

Gov. Inslee...

Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

G&U: WA gun laws make us safer, especially law enforcement

Washington state's new gun laws prohibit the future sale, distribution, manufacture and import of more than 50 types of guns.

5 days ago

mow lawn...

Dave Ross

Ross: Tired of mowing your lawn? The bees might thank you

Now expand my successful neglect of the backyard to the front lawn, and if passers-by start flashing the side-eye, I’ll stand there proudly.

5 days ago

Remote work...

Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Gee & Ursula: Remote work may be hurting employees

Working remotely has a lot of advantages. But a new study says that not going to the office has a major downside: no or little feedback.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Ross: Motorcycle Banditos are more respectful drivers than most Seattleites