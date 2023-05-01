Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Who’s next for WA Governor? Top candidates to follow a decade of Inslee

May 1, 2023, 10:42 AM | Updated: 2:27 pm

governor...

A view of Olympia, with the state capitol building (Photo from Flickr)

(Photo from Flickr)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

After Jay Inslee announced that he won’t seek re-election in the 2024 Washington Governor election after a decade in office, the question remains who’s next?

Inslee has been the governor of Washington State since 2013 and is the second elected official to serve three consecutive terms as the executive of the state’s government.

Gov. Inslee announces he won’t seek 4th term

According to a poll from the Northwest Progressive Institute, some of the top candidates include Republican Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier, Democrat King County Executive Dow Constantine, Democrat Attorney General Bob Ferguson, and Democrat State Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz.

“The results suggest that Ferguson would have the advantage at the outset of a 2024 gubernatorial campaign among the three top Democratic officeholders in the state known to be interested in the job, but also indicates that there could be an opening for either Franz or Constantine to wage a competitive campaign,” Northwest Progressive Institute wrote in a preliminary poll of candidates.

Of the near-900 responders, 35% picked Dammeier, compared to 21% for Ferguson and 7% for Constantine and Franz. 30% of respondents were not sure. But Executive Constantine and Executive Dammeier both reported shortly after the poll was released that they aren’t planning to run for governor in the 2024 election, choosing instead to focus on their counties.

“Not infrequently, people kindly ask whether I would run for Governor in 2024 … I’ve made my decision. Having given it thorough consideration, I have concluded that the answer is no, I would not run,” Constantine wrote in an email to his supporters obtained by KIRO Newsradio. “I’m not willing to set aside all that we’re achieving right now — the full-time work that I’m passionate about — in favor of full-time fundraising and campaigning.”

Their announcements are not binding, though, and they can change their mind and throw their hat in the ring at any time.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson is the rumored front-runner for the position, but has not publicly announced an intent to run. Ferguson is Washington’s 18th Attorney General, graduating from New York University law school. Some of his more notable work came from filing multiple legal actions against the U.S. Department of Energy regarding the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. Both of his lawsuits led to successful outcomes.

Washington AG Bob Ferguson says it’s been a ‘slow recovery’ from COVID

Republican Loren Culp, who ran opposite of Inslee in the state’s last gubernatorial election, is also a contender for the seat but is unlikely due to his current campaign focused on Central Washington’s 4th District Congressional seat.

The 2024 Washington gubernatorial election will be held on November 5, 2024, with the primary being held on Aug. 6.

Local News

FILE - Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 202...

Associated Press

Media coalition challenges gag order again in Idaho slayings

A coalition of news organizations launched an effort to get a gag order lifted in the criminal case of a man accused of stabbing four students to death.

13 hours ago

Guemes Island ferry...

L.B. Gilbert

Guemes Island Ferry staff strike for one day, back in service Tuesday

A worker's strike is the reason the Guemes Island ferry was out of service Monday due to what is supposed to be a one-day labor action.

13 hours ago

snowpack...

Ted Buehner

How does WA mountain snowpack water supply look this year?

Spring started off cool and wet but finished the month of April with some long-awaited warmer weather with sunshine – a taste of what is to come.

13 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Kevin Ko, KIRO 7 News

‘It is lawless here:’ Auburn community pleads with leaders for solutions after weekend shooting

The Auburn community is pleading with city councilmembers to address ever-growing concerns surrounding public safety.

13 hours ago

FILE - OxyContin pills are arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt., Feb. 19, 2013. Pu...

Associated Press

Frustration grows over wait on OxyContin maker’s settlement

More than a year after OxyContin maker reached a settlement for opioids that was accepted by the groups suing the company money is still not rolling out.

13 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Brittany Toolis, KIRO 7 News and KIRO 7 News Staff

Edmonds church stands up to hate after vile flyers in reaction to ‘Stand For Love’ vigil

A church in Edmonds stood up to hate after being the target of violent flyers in reaction to its “Stand For Love” vigil. After the 10:30 a.m. service on Sunday, April, 16, some Edmonds United Methodist congregation members were met with vile flyers on their windshields. The flyers were filled with threats and homophobic rhetoric. […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Who’s next for WA Governor? Top candidates to follow a decade of Inslee