Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: As artificial debt crisis looms President Biden needs to act

May 2, 2023, 8:02 AM | Updated: 8:14 am

debt crisis...

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., talks with reporters outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington following his meeting with President Joe Biden, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Dave Ross's Profile Picture

BY


Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

You may remember Robert Reich as a professor, author, lawyer, political commentator, and Secretary of Labor under Bill Clinton – or you may remember him simply as one of the shortest public officials ever, which I am allowed to say, as a person of shortness myself.

He’s 4′ 11″.

More from Dave Ross: Motorcycle Banditos are more respectful drivers than most Seattleites

But Robert Reich has come up with a very interesting idea for avoiding the rapidly-approaching artificial debt crisis.

His advice to President Biden is to ignore it.

Dr. Reich posted on his blog yesterday that the President is actually bound by his constitutional oath to pay the government’s bills whether Congress acts or not!

It’s in the 14th Amendment, Section 4, which, as we all know, begins, “The validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law, including debts for payment of pensions, etc., etc., Shall. Not. Be. Questioned.”

You can’t even say, “Hey, should we pay the debt this year?” You have to shut up and pay it.

The way Reich reads that it means that when Congress passes a budget, it automatically authorizes whatever borrowing is necessary to pay for it.

So he says that debt limit or not– the President has a Constitutional obligation to continue to pay the bills, including everything from salaries to interest payments.

That, of course, would send the issue straight to the Supreme Court, where it would be up to the nine justices to decide whether the United States is officially a deadbeat nation.

But I’m not too worried.

Because as we learn more and more about the immense wealth held by a number of the justices and their spouses, some of which I’m pretty sure have been parked in bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury, I think I know how they will rule.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

Dave's Commentary

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

amazon...

Frank Sumrall

Gee, Ursula question Amazon’s motives as employees are sent back to the office

Monday was the start of a long transition for tens of thousands of Amazon corporate employees to return to offices for at least three days a week.

1 day ago

motorcycle...

Dave Ross

Ross: Motorcycle Banditos are more respectful drivers than most Seattleites

It's been a rough week on the roads -- the worst being a head-on collision caused by a distracted driver with a cell phone.

1 day ago

KIRO Radio's Dave Ross was among five journalist invited to interview President Barack Obama at the...

Dave Ross

Ross: Can you downsize standing next to shelves full of memories?

I saw an article headlined “How To Persuade Your Parents To Downsize (It Can Be Done!)” and it struck a nerve.

4 days ago

Addicts treatment...

Gee Scott

Gee: Those that love addicts know treatment is the only way forward

My hope and prayer is that there is a dramatic increase in drug treatment facilities. Addicts need access to treatment.

5 days ago

FILE - A voter moves to cast her ballot at an electronic counting machine at a polling site in the ...

Dave Ross

Ross: Tech literate voters are needed to save ferry reservations

Young people are letting my age group run everything. And yes, I do actually have a telephone bolted to a wall in my kitchen.

5 days ago

Gov. Inslee...

Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

G&U: WA gun laws make us safer, especially law enforcement

Washington state's new gun laws prohibit the future sale, distribution, manufacture and import of more than 50 types of guns.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Ross: As artificial debt crisis looms President Biden needs to act