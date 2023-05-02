KIRO, KTTH hosts react to Inslee’s decision not to run for reelection

After more than a decade in office, Governor Jay Inslee announced Monday morning that he would not seek re-election, creating a mix of reactions from KIRO Newsradio and KTTH Conservative Talk hosts.

“Serving the people as governor of Washington state has been my greatest honor,” Inslee said in the announcement. “During a decade of dynamic change, we’ve made Washington a beacon for progress for the nation. I’m ready to pass the torch.”

Inslee: ‘There’s cause for optimism’ in a special session to pass a new drug law

Here’s what KIRO and KTTH hosts had to say following the announcement.

Jason Rantz, host of The Jason Rantz Show

“I honestly don’t think Inslee gets enough credit for all his accomplishments as governor. When I can come up with some that don’t include violating gun rights, usurping parental rights, installing anti-science COVID, mask, and vaccine mandates, pretending not to know what CHOP and Antifa were, and doing nothing on homelessness (except a couple of propaganda videos a couple months ago), I’ll let you know. The only thing worse than Inslee in office is Bob Ferguson. ”

Ursula Reutin, co-host of The Gee and Ursula Show

“I’m glad Governor Inslee is not running for a fourth term. Overall, he’s done a solid job as Governor during a very difficult 10 years. I appreciate what he’s done on gun reform, increasing the minimum wage, and fighting climate change.

“Considering we had the first COVID death in the U.S., I think Inslee took the right approach by implementing strict emergency measures in order to save lives. My main complaint about his COVID response is that he held onto his emergency powers for too long. I also think he should’ve fired former ESD Commissioner Suzi Levine after the Nigerian scammer debacle that cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.

“In 2024, Attorney General Bob Ferguson will be the automatic frontrunner for the Democrats. He’s been waiting years for this opportunity! I believe he’s wickedly smart, but many Republicans think he’s just wicked … period. State Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz is also a name that pops up, but she doesn’t have the same familiarity as Ferguson.

“On the Republican side, I think Former State Attorney General Rob McKenna would make a great candidate. But I’ve yet to hear that he has any interest after the close, expensive race he had against Inslee in 2012.

“Other moderates, like Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier and former House Republican leader J.T. Wilcox, have already said “no thanks.” That’s unfortunate. Many conservatives complain about Democrats “running the state into the ground,” and they lament that there’s no way a Republican could win in Washington because they’ll never get enough votes in King County.

“In my opinion, a moderate Republican could win in Washington by being courageous enough to disavow former President Trump and by appealing to moderate Democrats and Independents who are not happy with the state’s direction. Right now, there aren’t any in the GOP willing to do that.”

Gee Scott, co-host of The Gee and Ursula Show

“I will never forget that Gov. Jay Inslee decided to follow science and the data at the very beginning of COVID. He valued lives as a first priority during a time when our president kept saying it would be gone by Easter. Washington has had the first documented COVID death in the nation. Early actions by Gov. Inslee saved many lives. Thank you.”

Spike O’Neill, host of KIRO Middays

“I think Governor Inslee has been a good and faithful steward of the things that make Washington the unique and special place it is. The treasures of our environment, the innovative spirit that leads the world, and the people who chose to make the PNW their home. It hasn’t always been a smooth journey, but like they say at Beth’s Café, “You gotta break a few eggs.”

Shari Elliker, co-host of the John Curley and Shari Elliker Show

“After three consecutive terms in office, I’m sure he’ll need a break before he decides if he wants to run for president. He’s only 72. So by today’s standards, he’s still got eight more years to figure it out.

“He can now spend his final days in office pounding out what’s left of his liberal agenda. I hear he’s going to pound it until it’s done.”