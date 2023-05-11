Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Shelter-in-place incidents cause schedule change at local schools

May 11, 2023, 7:37 AM | Updated: 9:08 am

shelter-in-place...

Two local schools impacted by shelter-in-place incidents Wednesday will change their operations for Thursday. (Photo from Flickr @PeterStevens)

(Photo from Flickr @PeterStevens)

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture

BY


Your best source for local news

Two Puget Sound area schools impacted by shelter-in-place incidents Wednesday changed their operations Thursday.

Shelton View Elementary School in the Northshore School District canceled classes Thursday and Friday because of a lockdown Monday and a so-called “Safe Inside” and delayed dismissal Tuesday.

Carjacking leads to lockdown of Seattle University campus

In the latest incident, an unknown individual was spotted in the woods near the school, but police did not arrest anyone.

Instead of classes, Shelton View is offering counseling and mental health support services to students and staff.

“As you know, this incident followed Monday’s lockdown and reunification. These situations independently can cause feelings of uncertainty and concern for our families, students, and staff,” Shelton View Elementary’s Principal Shannon Thompson said in a message to parents. “When multiple incidents happen in our school during a short period of time, the feelings of anxiety and fear builds and often increases.”

Also, in Sea-Tac, Tyee High School started two hours late Thursday, so employees can be updated on a lockdown that happened there Tuesday that resulted in an arrest.

Local News

wa notify...

L.B. Gilbert

Department of Health sunsets COVID-19 exposure app WA Notify

The Washington DOH announced Monday that its COVID-19 exposure notification smartphone app, WA Notify, is going away in a few weeks.

9 hours ago

fentanyl...

Heather Bosch

Facing Fentanyl: How a medical-grade opioid became the deadliest drug in America

As our series, Facing Fentanyl, continues, KIRO Newsradio's Heather Bosch looks at why this drug is so addictive and deadly.

9 hours ago

cuts schools...

Deedee Sun, KIRO 7 News

Seattle changing school start times to save money; pushing other cuts to close major deficit

School start times are changing for some Seattle schools to help the district save money as it grapples with a $131 million dollar deficit.

9 hours ago

FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Officials in a remote nor...

Associated Press

Amazon to receive $1 billion in tax breaks for new data centers

Officials in a remote northeastern Oregon county have voted to give tax breaks worth an estimated $1 billion to Amazon for five more data centers there.

9 hours ago

police lights distracted drivers shooting...

Bill Kaczaraba

1-year-old may have died due to fentanyl exposure

A 1-year-old may have died due to fentanyl exposure, according to Sheriff's detectives.

1 day ago

coffee stand...

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Suspect allegedly attempts to kidnap woman at coffee stand

Snohomish County deputies are currently searching for a suspect they said tried to kidnap a woman at gunpoint at a coffee stand.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Shelter-in-place incidents cause schedule change at local schools