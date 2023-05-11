Shelter-in-place incidents cause schedule change at local schools

Two Puget Sound area schools impacted by shelter-in-place incidents Wednesday changed their operations Thursday.

Shelton View Elementary School in the Northshore School District canceled classes Thursday and Friday because of a lockdown Monday and a so-called “Safe Inside” and delayed dismissal Tuesday.

In the latest incident, an unknown individual was spotted in the woods near the school, but police did not arrest anyone.

Instead of classes, Shelton View is offering counseling and mental health support services to students and staff.

“As you know, this incident followed Monday’s lockdown and reunification. These situations independently can cause feelings of uncertainty and concern for our families, students, and staff,” Shelton View Elementary’s Principal Shannon Thompson said in a message to parents. “When multiple incidents happen in our school during a short period of time, the feelings of anxiety and fear builds and often increases.”

Also, in Sea-Tac, Tyee High School started two hours late Thursday, so employees can be updated on a lockdown that happened there Tuesday that resulted in an arrest.