LOCAL NEWS

Piroshky, Piroshky owner announces candidacy for Seattle City Council

May 15, 2023, 11:47 AM | Updated: 11:53 am

piroshky Seattle City Council...

Olga Sagan, the owner of Russian bakery Piroshky Piroshky, poses for a photo in front of her business Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Pike Place Market in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The owner of the popular Piroshky, Piroshky bakery said she hopes to tackle crime by running for Seattle City Council.

Olga Sagan announced on Twitter Sunday with a letter from her daughter about why she should run for office.

Employees, customers are becoming ‘numb’ to downtown Seattle issues

Sagan will be running for City Council position 7 against incumbent Councilmember Andrew Lewis.

Lewis announced he was running for re-election on a platform of addressing affordable housing, homelessness, and climate change in January. Lewis is one of the few Seattle councilmembers running for re-election, with three sitting councilmembers having already announced they will not run again.

According to her website, Sagan became part owner of Piroshky, Piroshky in 2006, and bought out the bakery in 2017.

Last year, Sagan temporarily closed her downtown Seattle store over the increased crime and drug use.

“Over the last couple of months, we’ve seen people coming back to downtown,” Sagan said in an interview with Dori Monson. “I wouldn’t say that crime is a major improvement. But if you compare what’s going on right now to February, there was an improvement. It’s still inconsistent, there are still bad nights.”

Seattle restaurant owner: ‘A significant difference’ in safety downtown

It appears that crime and safety downtown is a big part of Sagan’s campaign, with her daughter’s letter emphasizing that Sagan wants to create “a better, cleaner Seattle, one where its own residents aren’t afraid to walk the streets at night or on their own.” Sagan has not identified a party affiliation, and council positions are considered ‘non-partisan.’

Sagan is set to have a kickoff party at Tutta Bella Pizzeria on May 31.

The City Council election is set to be held Tuesday, Nov. 7.

