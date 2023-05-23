LOCAL NEWS
Argument outside Lynnwood hotel leads to double shooting with 1 dead
May 23, 2023, 9:36 AM
(KIRO 7)
An investigation is underway into a fatal shooting stemming from an argument outside a Lynnwood hotel that may have involved an attempted car theft.
A KIRO 7 News crew arrived at the parking lot outside the Best Western Alderwood shortly before 5 a.m. to find a large police response on 36th Avenue West, just off 196th Street Southwest, behind the Lynnwood Event Center.
Seattle man dead after shooting near Colman Docks
Police said that just after 2:30 a.m., a man called 911 and said he had shot two people. Lynnwood police said they are looking into whether those two people were trying to steal the shooter’s car.