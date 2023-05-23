Close
LOCAL NEWS

Argument outside Lynnwood hotel leads to double shooting with 1 dead

May 23, 2023, 9:36 AM

Police arrived at the scene of an overnight shooting in Lynnwood. (KIRO 7)

 An investigation is underway into a fatal shooting stemming from an argument outside a Lynnwood hotel that may have involved an attempted car theft.

A KIRO 7 News crew arrived at the parking lot outside the Best Western Alderwood shortly before 5 a.m. to find a large police response on 36th Avenue West, just off 196th Street Southwest, behind the Lynnwood Event Center.

Seattle man dead after shooting near Colman Docks

Police said that just after 2:30 a.m., a man called 911 and said he had shot two people. Lynnwood police said they are looking into whether those two people were trying to steal the shooter’s car.

According to Lynnwood Police, a person staying at the hotel got into an argument with a man and woman in the parking lot. A man in his 30s was shot and killed. The woman was shot twice and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said the man and woman who were shot had arrived in a car that had been stolen out of Burien.

The shooting suspect is cooperating with investigators.

Police are mapping out the crime scene using a drone and evidence markers are laid out in the parking lot.

