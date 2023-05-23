Close
LOCAL NEWS

Seattle Seahawks introduce new ‘turf dog’ at VMAC

May 23, 2023, 1:22 PM

Seattle Seahawks dog practice field...

Rye, the newest team member of the Seahawks Turf crew (Photo from @RyetheTurfDog on Twitter)

(Photo from @RyetheTurfDog on Twitter)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Seattle Seahawks have a new teammate on their practice field. A new ‘turf dog’ named Rye continues the legacy left behind after the previous practice field resident, Turf, passed away last December.

Rye’s official title is ‘Junior Wildlife Specialist’ at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center (VMAC) in Renton, the practice facility of the Seahawks.

Turf, the Seahawks’ treasured team dog, passes away

“We hope to honor Turf’s memory by continuing to have a “Turf dog” at VMAC and keep his spirit alive,” Rye’s Twitter account said. “Rye has big “paws” to fill but he’s got some amazing support.”

Turf passed away in December 2022. Turf had been with the team since 2013 when Seattle claimed its first and only Super Bowl. His official title for the franchise was ‘Wildlife Manager and Irrigation Specialist’ at VMAC.

Under Turf’s relentless encouragement and positivity, the Seahawks went 101-55 (.647) over the last 10 years, including an 8-6 playoff record. The franchise before Turf showed up? 280-300-1 (.483). The Seahawks are hoping that Rye will help them get on another hot streak.

