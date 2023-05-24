Popular highways to Mt. Rainier reopening this Friday

There will be more ways to get to Mt. Rainier beginning this weekend.

Crews are in the final stages of clearing the remaining snow pack on Chinook and Cayuse passes.

This seasonal route reopens Friday at 8 a.m., connecting western and eastern Washington over Mt. Rainier.

When the gates open, park visitors can travel State Route 410/Chinook Pass between Crystal Mountain Boulevard, about 12 miles northwest of the summit, and Morse Creek, five miles east of the summit. State Route 123/Cayuse Pass will open within the park boundaries between Stevens Canyon Road and the SR 410 junction.

Most roadways and trails along this stretch will also reopen for outdoor enthusiasts. Commercial vehicles are prohibited to travel through Mt. Rainier National Park.

National Park crews have been hard at work preparing roads and services. The park’s Carbon River, Longmire, and Paradise areas and the road from Packwood to the Grove of the Patriarchs trailhead are open. The Grove of the Patriarchs trail remains closed.

Mount Rainier road access updates are provided on the Mount Rainier National Park website.

