Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Gee & Ursula: Seattle City Council has been ‘way too dysfunctional’

May 26, 2023, 3:00 PM

seattle city council, 10 minutes election...

A Seattle City Council briefing in early 2020. (Photo courtesy of Seattle City Council/Flickr)

(Photo courtesy of Seattle City Council/Flickr)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The 2023 Seattle City Council election is gearing up with 45 total candidates registered to run across seven districts. Only two of Seattle’s nine total council seats are not up for re-election this year, and of the seven districts up for a vote in 2023, four of the incumbents have announced they won’t be running. Councilmembers Sara Nelson and Teresa Mosqueda’s positions are not up for a vote.

Seattle City Council passes stronger tree protection ordinance

The primary election will take place in August, and the general election will be held in November.

Lisa Herbold in District 1, Kshama Sawant in District 3, Alex Pedersen in District 4, and Council President Debora Juarez in District 5 have all said they do not intend to run again. District 6’s Dan Strauss and District 7’s Andrew Lewis have announced they are running for re-election.

On The Gee & Ursula Show, hosts Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin discussed the candidates and talked about what they were looking for going into November’s election.

“I started seeing the job being done by someone for the folks out here. To which I say, if you got a pulse, and you can breathe, and you can tie your shoe, that’s enough experience because it doesn’t take much to have common sense,” Gee said.

Ursula said that she was most looking for candidates that were going to be reasonable representatives to get the job done without any spectacle.

“As someone who is heavily invested in Seattle and its success, this is also, for me, a huge relief. The last decade has been way too dysfunctional, way too chaotic,” Ursula said. “I actually look forward to opening up my ballot this time around. Kshama Sawant’s party, the Socialist Alternative, they haven’t fielded any candidates. The People’s Party with Nikita Oliver, who has left, that whole party has been disbanded. And there’s no defund the police candidates.”

More from Gee and Ursula: $134M high-rise won’t solve Seattle homeless crisis

District 5 has the most candidates headed into the August primary at 10. Eight candidates are running in each of Districts 1 and 3, while Districts 4 and 6 both feature six candidates. Despite the fact that Councilmember Alex Pedersen is not running for reelection in District 4, just four candidates have registered to run in that race.

Councilmember Mosqueda is up for an election this fall, though she announced her intent to run for King County Council. If she wins that election, the rest of the Seattle City Council will have 20 days to fill her seat for the remainder of her term, which will last until 2025. If she loses, she will keep her seat on the city council.

You can see the full list of candidates across every race at this link. Ballots for the August 1 primary are scheduled to be sent out to voters on July 12.

Gee and Ursula Show

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

baby branding...

Dave Ross

Ross: Maybe more Americans should consider baby branding

According to Bloomberg, some anxious American and European parents have been hiring branding consultants to name their baby.

15 hours ago

Rules for airline passengers...

Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Gee & Ursula discuss the rules of the skies for airline passengers

With Memorial Day coming up, Gee & Ursula thought it would be a good time to take up the rules of the skies for airline passengers.

2 days ago

Pete Carroll Ted Lasso...

Gee Scott

Gee: Is Pete Carroll the real life Ted Lasso?

I wonder if the writers of Ted Lasso reached out to Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll at all when creating the show.

2 days ago

ross graffiti...

Dave Ross

Ross: This level of graffiti is like defacing the Great Pyramid

Dave Ross: Graffiti on the highways is bad enough, and to have it center stage at the city’s front door is taking tolerance too far.

2 days ago

Seattle homeless crisis...

Ursula Reutin

Ursula: $134M high-rise won’t solve Seattle homeless crisis

The Rise is being touted as Seattle’s first “affordable housing” high-rise in more than 50 years. It officially opened this week.

3 days ago

Amazon Walkout...

Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Ursula on Amazon employees planning walkout: ‘Read the room’

Ursula Reutin says Amazon employees need to reconsider the walkout, especially as the company has already cut so many other jobs.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Gee & Ursula: Seattle City Council has been ‘way too dysfunctional’