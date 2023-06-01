Close
LOCAL NEWS

All lanes reopen after semi-truck crashes into I-5 overpass

Jun 1, 2023, 6:21 AM | Updated: 9:57 am

A semi-truck crashed into an overpass on northbound I-5 in Lakewood Thursday morning, causing long backups and delays. (Photo from Washington State Patrol)

(Photo from Washington State Patrol)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A semi-truck crashed into an overpass on northbound I-5 in Lakewood Thursday morning, causing long backups and delays which have since been cleared.

The crash happened at the exit to eastbound State Route 512/South Tacoma Way, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted out at 2:51 a.m. Three of four lanes were closed until about 6:30 a.m. The right lane reopened around 7 a.m.

Traffic was backed up for about four miles and took a while to clear, but all lanes have since reopened.

Photos from the scene showed the semi-tractor in a vertical position against the overpass. The truck was on its side on the shoulder but has since been towed away.

Trooper Robert Reyer told KIRO 7 TV that the semi-truck veered off to the right, went up an embankment, flipped onto its side, and hit the overpass, causing its cab to jackknife into a vertical position.

Though the semi-tractor is mangled, Reyer said there were only minor injuries, and that driver fatigue may have played a role in the crash.

There is no structural damage to the overpass.

KIRO 7 contributed to this report

