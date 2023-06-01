All lanes reopen after semi-truck crashes into I-5 overpass

A semi-truck crashed into an overpass on northbound I-5 in Lakewood Thursday morning, causing long backups and delays which have since been cleared.

The crash happened at the exit to eastbound State Route 512/South Tacoma Way, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted out at 2:51 a.m. Three of four lanes were closed until about 6:30 a.m. The right lane reopened around 7 a.m.

🚨Troopers and @WestPierce are on scene of a Semi Vs Ditch #collision that is blocking the northbound lanes of I5 at SR 512. Thankfully only minor injuries reported. @wsdot_tacoma is en-route for traffic control. Traffic is getting by on the left. pic.twitter.com/o4fcGuWuWv — Trooper Robert Reyer (@wspd1pio) June 1, 2023

Traffic was backed up for about four miles and took a while to clear, but all lanes have since reopened.

Photos from the scene showed the semi-tractor in a vertical position against the overpass. The truck was on its side on the shoulder but has since been towed away.

Trooper Robert Reyer told KIRO 7 TV that the semi-truck veered off to the right, went up an embankment, flipped onto its side, and hit the overpass, causing its cab to jackknife into a vertical position.

Though the semi-tractor is mangled, Reyer said there were only minor injuries, and that driver fatigue may have played a role in the crash.

There is no structural damage to the overpass.

KIRO 7 contributed to this report