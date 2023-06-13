Pregnant woman, unborn child, die in Belltown shooting

Update 5 p.m.:

A 34-year-old woman and her unborn child died in a shooting Tuesday morning in Belltown.

Two people were shot in the incident, according to Seattle Police.

Both the pregnant woman and a 37-year-old man were brought to Harborview Medical Center. The man is in stable condition.

The shooting was at 4th Avenue between Stewart Street and Blanchard Street.

Police said an arrest was made nearby and a gun was recovered.

A white Tesla was found nearby with bullet holes, but police did not provide details of the incident.

Witnesses say the attack appeared to be random.

A teenager was fatally shot inside the AMC theater at the Kent Station shopping center Tuesday morning in what police believe is a targeted attack.

According to Kent Police, the suspect and victim were both watching the new “Transformers” movie at the AMC on Ramsay Way when just after 12:30 a.m., a shooting broke out.

Kent Police, Renton Police, and Federal Way Police were called to the theater after 911 calls started coming in.

Police say that they believe that the shooting targeted the 19-year-old victim, and there is no danger to the public at this time.

No arrests have been made yet, and police have not released any information to the public.

KIRO 7 reporter Kevin Ko interviewed a man who said that the victim of the shooting was a friend of his, and he was sitting next to him when the shooting happened.

He said his friend was shot in the ribs and was carried out of the theater by officers who tried to save his life. He succumb to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are still looking for evidence.

Police remained at the shopping center, which is closed as of Tuesday morning.

