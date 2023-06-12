Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Redmond police arrest man for attempted kidnapping of two girls

Jun 12, 2023, 1:53 PM

redmond arrest kidnapping...

The Redmond Police Department (KIRO 7 News)

(KIRO 7 News)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Two girls fought off a man who tried to kidnap them Sunday night, according to Redmond Police, who have since arrested the man.

Police said that around 11:25 p.m., police officers were called to Edge Skate Park in the 8400 block of 161st Avenue NE.

12-year-old escapes home, steals cell phone before same-day arrest

The girls were walking into a convenience store when a man in a car approached them and asked them to get in. They said no, but police say shortly after, the same man approached them on foot and grabbed one of the girls.

Both teens fought back, and the man ran, but police caught up to him and arrested him on kidnapping, assault, and luring charges. He was arrested for investigation of first-degree attempted kidnapping, second-degree assault, and luring and taken to a local jail.

Family offers reward in finding daughter’s killer

The family of Jashawna Hollingsworth is offering a new reward to help find her killer after her death two years ago.

The 17-year-old was shot and killed outside the JCPenney at Southcenter Mall in 2021. Her family is offering a $5,000 reward for any information on the case.

Hollingsworth’s boyfriend was also hit by gunfire, but survived. Anyone with information is asked to call Tukwila Police.

Auburn teen allegedly killed man after tracking girlfriend’s phone

A 16-year-old is accused of murdering a man in Auburn last month in an apparent fit of jealousy.

Prosecutors said the teen tracked his girlfriend’s phone when she was with the man, left school, and waited to find her with the man. That’s when, according to court documents, he pulled up alongside the victim at an intersection and fired three shots.

Prosecutors said after the murder, he fled to Portland with his girlfriend but was arrested June 1.

Text messages showed he was saying ‘goodbye’ to his family and admitted to the murder. Prosecutors said the teen was also convicted less than six months ago for armed robbery. For the alleged murder, prosecutors are asking his bail be set at $3,000,000.

His arraignment is set for Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

Thieves use truck to rob White Center ATM

Thieves used a truck to ram the Shorewood Grocery store along 26th Avenue in White Center just after midnight Monday.

Surveillance video showed it took just three minutes for the group to ram the store, tie a rope around the ATM, and rip it out of the building. This caused heavy damage to the rest of the store.

Police have not said if the truck was also stolen nor have they released a description of the suspects.

Crime Blotter

seattle shooting Garfield suspects...

L.B. Gilbert

12-year-old escapes home, steals cell phone before same-day arrest

A 12-year-old girl has been charged with second-degree robbery and second-degree escape after stealing a cell phone at Round1 Bowling.

5 days ago

seattle double homicide...

Frank Sumrall

Charges filed against Georgetown double homicide suspect

A 45-year-old man has been charged with murder and assault in a double homicide that took place in Georgetown last January.

12 days ago

auburn apartment shot...

L.B. Gilbert

Man shot at Auburn apartment, police say multiple people involved

A man was left in critical condition after being shot at an Auburn apartment building Tuesday night, according to police.

13 days ago

kayak westsuit bellevue robbery...

Frank Sumrall

Burglars equipped with kayaks, wetsuits, rob $20K from Bellevue home

Burglars equipped with kayaks and wetsuits, broke into a home in Bellevue along Lake Washington last Thursday, according to police.

14 days ago

Seattle robbery...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle man charged with two counts of attempted robbery

Police arrested a 31-year-old man wanted for the assault and robbery of two victims in the downtown Seattle area Tuesday morning.

20 days ago

Woodinville armed robbery...

Sam Campbell

Search underway for suspect involved in Woodinville armed robbery  

A search is underway for a suspect who got away after an armed robbery in the heart of downtown Woodinville early Thursday.

26 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Redmond police arrest man for attempted kidnapping of two girls