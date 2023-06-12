Redmond police arrest man for attempted kidnapping of two girls

Two girls fought off a man who tried to kidnap them Sunday night, according to Redmond Police, who have since arrested the man.

Police said that around 11:25 p.m., police officers were called to Edge Skate Park in the 8400 block of 161st Avenue NE.

12-year-old escapes home, steals cell phone before same-day arrest

The girls were walking into a convenience store when a man in a car approached them and asked them to get in. They said no, but police say shortly after, the same man approached them on foot and grabbed one of the girls.

Both teens fought back, and the man ran, but police caught up to him and arrested him on kidnapping, assault, and luring charges. He was arrested for investigation of first-degree attempted kidnapping, second-degree assault, and luring and taken to a local jail.

Family offers reward in finding daughter’s killer

The family of Jashawna Hollingsworth is offering a new reward to help find her killer after her death two years ago.

The 17-year-old was shot and killed outside the JCPenney at Southcenter Mall in 2021. Her family is offering a $5,000 reward for any information on the case.

Hollingsworth’s boyfriend was also hit by gunfire, but survived. Anyone with information is asked to call Tukwila Police.

Auburn teen allegedly killed man after tracking girlfriend’s phone

A 16-year-old is accused of murdering a man in Auburn last month in an apparent fit of jealousy.

Prosecutors said the teen tracked his girlfriend’s phone when she was with the man, left school, and waited to find her with the man. That’s when, according to court documents, he pulled up alongside the victim at an intersection and fired three shots.

Prosecutors said after the murder, he fled to Portland with his girlfriend but was arrested June 1.

Text messages showed he was saying ‘goodbye’ to his family and admitted to the murder. Prosecutors said the teen was also convicted less than six months ago for armed robbery. For the alleged murder, prosecutors are asking his bail be set at $3,000,000.

His arraignment is set for Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

Thieves use truck to rob White Center ATM

Thieves used a truck to ram the Shorewood Grocery store along 26th Avenue in White Center just after midnight Monday.

Surveillance video showed it took just three minutes for the group to ram the store, tie a rope around the ATM, and rip it out of the building. This caused heavy damage to the rest of the store.

Police have not said if the truck was also stolen nor have they released a description of the suspects.