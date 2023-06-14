Twice and Thrice: Two similarly named bands performing Friday

(Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images and Photo by Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic)

A confusing mix-up just waiting to happen is coming to the Seattle area this Friday, so if you are looking for concert tickets, make sure you double-check what you have.

This is K-POP girl group sensation TWICE:

And this is the rock band THRICE:

Both bands perform Friday night in the Seattle-Tacoma area.

If you are a parent buying tickets to surprise your teen, make sure you know your Twice from Thrice, otherwise, you could have a problem.

TWICE performs its Ready To Be World Tour on Friday at the Tacoma Dome. Tickets start at $115 for nosebleed seats and go all the way up to $500.

If screaming teens isn’t your scene, but THRICE is, they have two performances in Seattle, but don’t make the mistake of buying tickets for TWICE while buying THRICE tickets.

Their Ambulance Anniversary Tour is also Friday night at The Show Box in Seattle, where tickets start at only $34.

