Idaho sheriff takes aim at WA ahead of July 4 holiday travel

Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris said in a statement that Washington residents — and criminals — planning to visit Idaho during the upcoming holiday weekend need to stay in line.

“Don’t come to Kootenai County on vacation and leave on probation,” the sheriff stated, according to a press release.

It’s a sentiment the county has shared dating back to last year. Norris, a law enforcement veteran of nearly 40 years, has served as the county’s sheriff since 2021.

Norris reminded people of the differences in the laws between the states, including how controlled substances, like marijuana, are still illegal in Idaho.

“In the past, the Kootenai County Jail has seen a disproportionate number of jail bookings from our neighbors to the west,” Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office’s press release continued. “Sheriff Robert ‘Bob’ Norris welcomes our law-abiding neighbors, however, states that ‘controlled substance’ laws are very different in Idaho than Washington. Fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine are serious felonies in Idaho and one will go to jail or prison. Marijuana is also against the law and is prohibited. Unlike Washington, Idaho law does not restrict Kootenai County Law Enforcement from enforcing the law and taking violators directly to the Kootenai County ‘Bed and Breakfast,’ our county jail.”

While Kootenai County ranks 23rd out of the state’s 44 counties in terms of violent crimes committed per 1,000, the county has previously cracked the top 10 in the state within the last decade. County deputies have previously cited that visitors, especially those from Spokane, deserve part of the blame.