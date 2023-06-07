Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Seattle city council fails to approve new city drug possession law

Jun 6, 2023, 5:59 PM | Updated: 6:10 pm

seattle drug possession...

Councilmember Andrew Lewis was the deciding vote against the ordinance. (Photo courtesy of Seattle Channel)

(Photo courtesy of Seattle Channel)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Seattle City Council has rejected an ordinance that would have allowed City Attorney Ann Davison to prosecute people for misdemeanor drug possession and public drug use — which was ruled into law by Washington state’s new law passed in an emergency session in May.

The move came after more than two hours of public comment from dozens of residents on both sides of the issue.

“The idea that poking them into the jail for a misdemeanor crime is somehow going to help the current situation is completely nonsensical to us,” King County Department of Public Defense Union President Molly Gilbert said during public comment.

Seattle MLB All-Star Game ‘Clean-up’ not without controversy

“Like the War on Drugs, this law deliberately targets the poor and the marginalized,” another resident said during the forum. “Like the War on Drugs, this law will make everything worse.”

Councilmember Andrew Lewis was the deciding vote in an eventual 5-4 decision. Councilmembers Alex Pederson, Debora Jaurez, Dan Strauss, and Teresa Mosqueda voted in favor of the ordinance. Lewis said he planned to vote for the measure, but decided not to, stating the issue required further discussion in committee before being voted into law.

“With the ending of community court, without any additional process, I just can’t do it today I just can’t,” Lewis said.

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison ends Community Court

Davison argued to city council members in a letter Monday night that this ordinance would be used as a “tool” by police and prosecutors to confront the drug crisis.

“Every day we wait, we do lose people to overdose. And that is really the point. The point is to save lives and to make our streets and parks safer … We want to get something that is available for getting people into treatment, and to intervene in antisocial behavior and to discourage public drug use,” Davison said. “There’s been nonenforcement of possession. And what we are seeing as the problem is public drug use is making our streets and our buses, and our parks unsafe. And it’s certainly not helping getting people into treatment.”

But with the legislation not passing on a tightly contested vote, Councilmember Pederson compared a state law without an accompanying city ordinance to a bus with no driver, a car with no keys, or a train with no tracks as prosecution is no longer an option for the city attorney. Some residents in the public comment agreed with the ordinance, including those representing land owners and realtors.

“Ongoing drug sales and drug use in public are a threat to public safety,” Randy Bannecker with Seattle and King County Realtors said during public comment.

A new drug possession law was recently passed statewide, classifying it as a gross misdemeanor, with a penalty of a maximum of 180 days to 364 days in jail, depending on the circumstances. The state’s former drug possession law was set to expire at the end of June, leaving several cities and counties to pass their own drug ordinances in case the state failed to pass its own law. Governor Jay Inslee issued a special legislative session to make sure an updated drug possession law was passed.

Seattle City Attorney announces plan to criminalize drug use

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison proposed a version of this ordinance in April, specifically focusing on public drug use and criminalizing possession of a controlled substance, but other council members came out against the ordinance alongside the increasingly ruckus public comment. Tammy Morales issued a press release urging the city council to stop the “return to a failed War on Drugs in Seattle.”

“I want it to be abundantly clear that this legislation will have deadly consequences. While this legislation is moving forward without being studied, we have more than 50 years of data that demonstrates how the War on Drugs is a failure and that imprisoning people for substance use disorder doesn’t just destroy lives, it makes people 40 times more likely to die of an opioid overdose when, and if, they get out,” Morales said in a statement.

Local News

seattle mariners clean up...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle MLB All-Star Game ‘Clean-up’ not without controversy

With the MLB All-Star Game coming to Seattle next month, the Seattle Mariners is hosting a Community Clean-Up on June 23 at T-Mobile Park.

18 hours ago

Google Doodle...

Bill Kaczaraba

Bellevue sixth-grader doodles her way to Google champion

Bellevue sixth-grader Rebecca Wu has won the Doodle for Google contest and $30k.

18 hours ago

10-year-old Federal Way...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Family shares details on how 10-year-old survived being lost in the Cascades for 24-hours

The Kittitas Sheriff’s Department released new details on Tuesday on how a Federal Way 10-year-old survived being lost overnight in the Cascades near the Cle Elum River.

18 hours ago

Tacoma power vault...

Heather Bosch

5 arrested for breaking into Tacoma power vault

Tacoma Police say they've arrested five people who were allegedly breaking into a Tacoma power vault on Monday.

18 hours ago

Washington gun restrictions...

Associated Press

Judge rejects attempt to block new Washington state gun restrictions

A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a request to block a new Washington state law banning the sale of certain semi-automatic rifles

18 hours ago

boeing dreamliner...

Bill Kaczaraba

Boeing: New defect on 787 Dreamliner planes

Boeing said its 787 Dreamliner planes may have a new defect, according to CNBC and other business news outlets.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

Seattle city council fails to approve new city drug possession law