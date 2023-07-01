Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Whale of a report: 2 new orca calves spotted in L-Pod

Jul 1, 2023, 10:55 AM | Updated: 11:09 am

Image: L94 and her new calf L127 (Photo courtesy of Center for Whale Research)...

Image: L94 and her new calf L127 (Photo courtesy of Center for Whale Research)

(Photo courtesy of Center for Whale Research)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

Local whale watchers have not one, but two new calves to welcome to the endangered Southern Resident killer whale population.

The Center for Whale Research (CWR) confirmed Friday L-Pod members L-119 and L-94 each have given birth to a calf. Each is about two months old and both are very active and social. Neither shows any immediate signs of illness or abnormality, the CWR reported.

L119’s calf is named L126 and L94’s is 127. L126 is L119’s first calf, while L127 is L94’s third.

“I mean, every single addition we can get to this population is huge,” Michael Weiss, the CWR’s research director recently said to KIRO Newsradio. At the time, they thought there might be just one new member of the L-pod.

CWR researchers encountered the two calves during a survey of a group containing members of J pod and the L12 subgroup in Canada’s Strait of Georgia Friday.

These are the first calves born in L pod since 2021. These are also the first calves born in the L12 subgroup since 2018.

The CWR notes the first year is challenging for young whales, but the organization hopes “both calves and their mothers can survive and thrive well into the future.”

Important note for boaters: New law requires staying farther away from Southern Resident orcas

One of the calves was spotted off Tofino, British Columbia, last month next to an adult whale. Weiss said at the time they didn’t yet know who its mother might be.

“These whales do babysit, so until we can get out there and see who it’s consistently traveling with, we don’t know who the mom is, yet,” Weiss noted.

More orca information

Researchers who monitor the endangered whales say the animals travel a wide range, with some spotted from southeast Alaska to Monterey Bay, California.

“They have a huge, huge area that they cover over the course of a year,” Weiss said.

The whales may also be expanding the area they travel in the search for food. In particular, the decline in Chinook salmon that has threatened the whale’s existence. Unlike Transient or “Bigg’s” killer whales, the Southern Resident doesn’t eat other marine mammals.

They’re back: First humpback whale moms, calves return to local waters for feeding season

In May, a tour spotted a large orca grouping for Northern California — roughly two dozen — off the San Francisco coast. They likely gathered together to celebrate a successful hunt for sea lions or seals.

According to The Associated Press, the whales were seen May 7 about 28 miles west of San Francisco. They can be spotted anywhere from the coastline to five miles off shore, according to Nancy Black, a marine biologist and owner of Monterey Bay Whale Watch.

Contributing: Lisa Brooks, Heather Bosch

Local News

Republican U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert (AP file photo)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Republicans may have front-runner as Dave Reichert files for 2024 governor’s race

King County Sheriff and former congressman Dave Reichert has filed with the public disclosure commission as a candidate for governor.

1 day ago

CHOP Seattle Marcel Long...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Emotions boil over in court as man who killed 19-year-old in CHOP faces victim’s family

In May, Marcel Long pleaded guilty to killing Lorenzo Anderson on a second degree murder charge.

1 day ago

Image: Former first lady Michelle Obama, left, and former President Barack Obama arrive to cast the...

Frank Sumrall

One-time Washington resident arrested after being found near Obamas’ home with explosive materials

A WA resident was arrested near former President Barack Obama's neighborhood Thursday after law enforcement officials found explosive materials on him.

1 day ago

Bellevue school the two students who overdosed attended. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)...

MyNorthwest Video

Should D.A.R.E. be brought back for high school students?

What should drug education look like for students in the 21st century? After two Bellevue students overdosed off-campus, parents are asking the school district to step up its efforts on drug education. A retired DEA agent, who now teaches drug prevention classes, said drug education needs to be mandatory, and needs to be held during […]

1 day ago

kent shooting...

L.B. Gilbert

Kent shooting suspects crash into ravine off State Route 18

Kent Police have arrested a man for a shooting in Snoqualmie after he crashed his car into a ravine.

1 day ago

Transportation Secretary Buttigieg...

Bill Kaczaraba

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg returns to Washington next week

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will travel to Washington state next week to highlight major infrastructure projects.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Whale of a report: 2 new orca calves spotted in L-Pod