3 injured, 4 lanes blocked on I-5 North in Tacoma after crash caused by driver racing

Three people have been taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 5 North caused by what police are saying was a driver “allegedly racing another car.”

The crash happened between the McKinley and L Street overpasses, causing the four left lanes to be blocked.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) tweeted about the incident around 8:25 a.m.

Troopers are on scene with this collision blocking multiple lanes. https://t.co/Xrf2wr8WxN — Trooper John Dattilo (@wspd1pio) July 14, 2023

WSP Trooper and Public Information Officer John Dattilo tweeted, “the causing vehicle was allegedly racing another car before colliding with the victim.”

Four people involved in the crash were in a pickup truck and were taken to the hospital; two of them are children. Dattilo tweeted the driver of the truck sustained serious but non life-threatening injuries and three of the car’s passengers only sustained minor injuries.

The driver was arrested for vehicular assault.

This is a developing story, check back in for updates.