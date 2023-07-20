Man arrested after allegedly holding 2 women hostage in Queen Anne

Police arrested a man Tuesday night after they said he had barricaded himself in a building and allegedly held two women hostage in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood.

Officers said when they arrived at the 2200 block of 15th Avenue W, they learned a 49-year-old man had entered a room, implied he had a knife, and made threats to the women.

The Seattle Police Department’s Hostage Negotiation Team and SWAT were able to make their way into the room where the man was arrested.

The women were not hurt, and a knife was recovered from the scene.

The man was booked into the King County Jail on charges of unlawful imprisonment.

Shooting at a bus stop in Federal Way

Police from multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a shooting that happened at a bus stop in Federal Way.

Federal Way Police say the suspect and the victim got into an argument while riding a bus.

When the two got off at the stop, the suspect shot the victim and ran away.

Officers searched the area but did not find the suspect.

The victim, a 36-year-old Des Moines resident, was taken to Harborview.

Domestic violence case turned into shooting on I-705

A domestic violence case Wednesday spilled out on the freeway. State Patrol says it began with a male driver shooting at a woman in another car on Interstate 705 in Tacoma.

The two share a child, who was in her car as she tried to get away.

Trooper John Datillo says the man followed them when she exited Interstate 5 and then rammed into her car near the Emerald Queen Casino.

Datillo says the man did not get away with the child, but he did drive off in a Lexus I-S 250. He’s described as a white male with blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black and red jacket.