Three people dead in apparent drug overdose at Bellevue apartment

Three people are dead after an apparent drug overdose in a Bellevue apartment, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

On Friday afternoon, officers responded to a welfare check at an apartment complex in the 11100 block of Northeast 11th Street.

When officers entered the home, they found the bodies of three people – two women and one man.

Although a cause of death hasn’t been released, Major Mark Tarantino mentioned fentanyl in a statement.

More on drug overdoses: Two Bellevue teens in hospital after overdosing on fentanyl

The investigation is ongoing.