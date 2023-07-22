LOCAL NEWS
Three people dead in apparent drug overdose at Bellevue apartment
Jul 22, 2023, 3:32 PM
(Bellevue Police Department via KIRO 7 News)
Three people are dead after an apparent drug overdose in a Bellevue apartment, according to the Bellevue Police Department.
On Friday afternoon, officers responded to a welfare check at an apartment complex in the 11100 block of Northeast 11th Street.
When officers entered the home, they found the bodies of three people – two women and one man.
Although a cause of death hasn’t been released, Major Mark Tarantino mentioned fentanyl in a statement.
More on drug overdoses: Two Bellevue teens in hospital after overdosing on fentanyl
The investigation is ongoing.