Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Rainier Beach residents rally for safety after mass shooting

Aug 3, 2023, 4:04 PM

rainier beach mass shooting...

SPD responds to mass shooting at Rainier Beach (Photo courtesy of SPD)

(Photo courtesy of SPD)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz attended a community meeting in the Rainier Beach area Wednesday night to talk about safety following last Friday’s mass shooting at a Safeway store parking lot where five people were struck by bullets during a community event.

Chief Diaz told KIRO 7 TV the police department is taking action.

More on the Rainier Beach shooting: Gee Scott: ‘We need more police’ in Seattle’s Rainier Valley

“I want people to feel comfortable going about doing their work and really trying to bring the community together,” Diaz said, claiming a mobile precinct is now on site.

At least two people fired guns on the night of the shooting. Police have no suspects and have made no arrests. The victims are all recovering, as of this reporting.

Seattle police just released body camera footage of its response to Friday night’s mass shooting. The video showed some of the first officers responding to the scene, with the video footage blurring the victims’ faces to protect their privacy.

More on the released police video: Dramatic video shows Seattle cops responding to mass shooting

There was a significant turnout at Wednesday night’s Rainier Beach Public Safety meeting, where Diaz attempted to reassure residents after the mass shooting.

“I’m calling out the city council because you just can’t show up (to crime-problematic areas) when it’s an election year,” Seattle resident Victoria Beach said during the meeting, according to KOMO News.

Rainier Beach residents stated grocery stores aren’t readily available in the area, and if they are forced to shop elsewhere due to the increased violence, the nearest major grocery store would be miles away in Renton.

More from Police Chief Diaz: Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz optimistic about drop in violent crime

The Rainier Beach Safety Meetings have been underway since mid-June. The meetings were created to connect police leaders with community members to work on public safety concerns.

The percentage of nightlife-related shootings and shots fired nearly doubled in 2022 compared to 2021, according to Seattle Police Department’s (SPD) 2022 crime report. In 2023, Rainier Beach has witnessed 48 violent crimes through June, including 15 in May alone — the most in a single month since October 2018, according to SPD data. There were 106 instances of violent crime in Rainier Beach in 2022.

Local News

organized retail theft bill...

Frank Sumrall

Rep. Schrier sponsoring bill cracking down on organized retail theft

Washington Congresswoman Kim Schrier is taking aim at organized retail theft with a new bill she co-sponsored this week.

19 hours ago

Sound Transit SoDo Station. (James Lynch)...

James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio

Authorities investigating two violent attacks on Link light rail

The King County Sheriff's office and Sound Transit Authority are investigating two violent attacks that happened on Link light rail trains.

19 hours ago

Apple Cup...

Bill Kaczaraba and Heather Bosch

Apple Cup, other UW football traditions at stake in conference discussions

The Pac-12 -- and the Apple Cup -- could be at stake if the University of Washington moves to the Big Ten Conference.

19 hours ago

Jayapal...

Bill Kaczaraba

Jayapal spent $45,000 on home security since the beginning of the year

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Seattle) spent over $45,000 this year on home security using campaign donations, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) records. Because of the changing political climate, the FEC allows donations to be used for security. “I’ve had threats against my life, including a man showing up with a gun at my door, […]

19 hours ago

seattle starter home...

Heather Bosch

Starter home sales in Seattle drop 36%, largest of any US metro area

An analysis by Seattle-based Redfin confirms that it's getting tougher for many Americans to purchase a starter home.

19 hours ago

blue angels...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle Seafair Festival 2023: When to watch Blue Angels, Hydros

Around these parts, the Seattle Seafair Festival is thought of as a peak of summer. The weather could not cooperate more.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Rainier Beach residents rally for safety after mass shooting