Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Seattle City Council holds special meeting on drug use ordinance

Aug 14, 2023, 1:16 PM | Updated: 2:04 pm

drug ordinance city council drug addiction seattle drug possession...

Drug users prepare cocaine before injecting, inside of a safe consumption van set up by Peter Krykant on November 6,2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. Peter, a recovering heroin addict and former drugs worker, has set up the drug consumption van where addicts can inject safely and take drugs under supervision. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Seattle City Council’s Public Safety Committee will hold a “special meeting” Monday to discuss a newly revised drug ordinance that would put Seattle in compliance with state law.

But time is running out as the city’s existing drug statute expires this Tuesday.

More on the Seattle drug ordinance: Seattle pushing to adopt WA laws on public drug use, possession

The meeting will have a discussion but not a vote on a new ordinance from the mayor’s task force meant to curb public drug use and possession in Seattle by advocating a “treatment first” approach.

Councilmembers will also hear a presentation on the obstacles in place for providing services to those addicted to fentanyl. Andrew Myerberg from the Mayor’s Office and Greg Doss and Asha Venkataraman with the City Council Central Staff will present on the legislation and its impacts.

The legislation will divert $20 million to increase treatment and overdose response services and $7 million for new capital investments focused on leading with drug treatment.

As written, the proposal would give Seattle the same drug possession law as the one just passed by the state Legislature earlier this year. Senate Bill 5536, known as the Blake fix, made both possession or use of a prohibited substance in a public place a gross misdemeanor — maximum imprisonment time of one year in jail plus a fine worth up to $5,000.

In June, after the city ordinance failed to pass on a 5-4 vote, Harrell appointed a 24-member work group comprised of the four corners of Seattle government – the Mayor’s Office, Seattle City Council, Seattle Municipal Court, and Seattle City Attorney — which led to the proposed legislation.

This meeting comes after the ordinance was not put on the agenda for Tuesday’s city council meeting, meaning that the legislation will not be put to a vote this week. The city council is also set to go on a scheduled two-week break after the meeting, further pushing back the bill’s vote.

Why Seattle drug laws so hard to enforce for King County?

Mayor Bruce Harrell originally said in June there would be a new city drug law in place in a matter of weeks, pending council approval.

The city charter says legislation can’t be introduced and voted on in the same session. That means Seattle will likely not be able to prosecute drug crimes for at least the next several weeks, though police can still make arrests.

Local News

FILE - Lead plaintiff Rikki Held listens to testimony during a hearing in the climate change lawsui...

Associated Press

Judge sides with young activists in first-of-its-kind climate change trial

A Montana judge on Monday sided with young environmental activists who said state agencies were violating their constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment by permitting fossil fuel development without considering its effect on the climate.

14 hours ago

Pacific Northwest heat dome...

Ted Buehner

Seattle heat wave: Hot weather could break records this week

This week will involve the longest stretch of hot weather in the greater Seattle region so far this year, and that raises several concerns.

14 hours ago

Image: Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at Miami International Airport in Miami on April 21, 20...

Steve Coogan

Vice President Kamala Harris will return to Seattle to discuss climate crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris will return to Seattle Aug. 15 to deliver a speech about the climate crisis and what the current administration is doing to combat the crisis.

14 hours ago

sourdough fire smoke...

L.B. Gilbert

Smoke from Sourdough fire hangs over Seattle

Smoke is clogging up the air in the Puget Sound region as the nearby Sourdough forest fire continues to burn.

14 hours ago

Link Light Rail tracks sinking...

L.B. Gilbert

Weeklong closures affect Link Light Rail, crews repair sinking tracks

Sound Transit is suspending Link Light Rail service from SODO station to Capitol Hill station for two weeks because the ground is sinking.

14 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

LCB shuts down unlicensed cannabis dispensary in Nisqually Basin

The Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) has shut down an illegal cannabis dispensary at “Medicine Creek Territory” in the Nisqually Basin. Along with cash, three firearms were seized.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Seattle City Council holds special meeting on drug use ordinance