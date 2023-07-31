Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Seattle pushing to adopt WA laws on public drug use, possession

Jul 31, 2023, 3:59 PM | Updated: 4:49 pm

seattle drug...

Heroin syringes hang stuck in a tree at a homeless encampment on March 13, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Widespread drug addiction is endemic in Seattle's large homeless community, which the city is currently trying to move out from shared public spaces. The city has struggled with an uptick in homelessness and violent crime in the two years since the pandemic began. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Seattle City Council is preparing to adopt the Washington State Legislature’s new drug possession laws through a new “comprehensive” legislative package that looks to not only address rampant public drug use within the city, but also expand drug treatment availability.

The legislation will divert $20 million to increase treatment and overdose response services and $7 million for new capital investments focused on leading with drug treatment.

More on Seattle’s drug ordinance: Seattle city council fails to approve new city drug possession law

“Since the Legislature adopted its law, my goal has been for Seattle to implement the Blake fix in an effective manner that responds to the two crises fentanyl has imposed on our city: A crisis of public health and a crisis of public safety,” Lewis said in a prepared statement. Lewis is expected to sponsor the bill.

As written, the proposal would give Seattle the same drug possession law as the one just passed by the state Legislature earlier this year. Senate Bill 5536, known as the Blake fix, made both possession or use of a prohibited substance in a public place a gross misdemeanor — maximum imprisonment time of one year in jail plus a fine worth up to $5,000.

The suite of bills comes nearly two months after Lewis was the deciding vote to reject an ordinance that would have given City Attorney Ann Davison the authority to prosecute people for public drug use or possession.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell will also create an executive order for officers in the Seattle Police Department (SPD) on how to apply the new law, designating diversion and treatment as the preferred approach to addressing substance use issues while retaining the ability to make arrests when necessary.

In June, after the city ordinance failed to pass on a 5-4 vote, Harrell appointed a 24-member work group comprised of the four corners of Seattle government – the Mayor’s Office, Seattle City Council, Seattle Municipal Court, and Seattle City Attorney — which led to the proposed legislation. Lewis was a serving member of the task force.

More on Mayor Harrell: Seattle Mayor Harrell hints at possible drug ordinance on KIRO Newsradio

“This legislative package responds to both of these crises by giving our first responders a variety of tools to best respond to each individual’s needs,” Lewis said. “Fentanyl is killing our neighbors and it is making people feel unsafe in their city. As leaders, we have a duty to do the hard work of proposing laws that can make a meaningful impact and pairing them with the resources necessary to make a difference. I am proud to have worked with Mayor Harrell, the City Attorney’s Office, and community experts to offer the people of Seattle real solutions to these devastating crises.”

Local News

Jan. 6 riots...

Bill Kaczaraba

Lynnwood man pleads guilty in Jan. 6 insurrection case

A Lynnwood man pleaded guilty Monday to felony charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

20 hours ago

edmonds bomb...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Bomb techs investigate suspicious device near Edmonds medical building

Bomb techs determined the device was a small motor that had been placed in a box next to medical gas tanks.

20 hours ago

Ballot drop box King County, elections even year...

Frank Sumrall

King County voter turnout plateaus ahead of August primary

King County is one day away from its 2023 primary election, but less than 17% of its registered voters have turned in ballots.

20 hours ago

Lynnwood police...

Bill Kaczaraba

Alleged Lynnwood stabber: ‘It felt good’ to attack man

A woman who allegedly stabbed a man in Lynnwood apparently kept a journal in which she wrote, "I stabbed my first person in the back... it felt good."

20 hours ago

Shawn Steik poses for a photo Wednesday, July, 26, 2023, in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. Steik said ...

Associated Press

Anchorage homeless face cold and bears. A plan to offer one-way airfare out reveals a bigger crisis

Shawn Steik and his wife were forced from a long-term motel room onto the streets of Anchorage after their rent shot up to $800 a month. Now they live in a tent encampment by a train depot, and as an Alaska winter looms they are growing desperate and fearful of what lies ahead.

20 hours ago

blue moon...

Ted Buehner

Once in a ‘blue moon’: Seattle night sky will be bright this August

Ever heard the term 'once in a blue moon?' This August will have two full moons, which will brighten up the Seattle night sky.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Seattle pushing to adopt WA laws on public drug use, possession