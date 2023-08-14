Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

WA teacher shortage remains rampant heading into upcoming school year

Aug 14, 2023, 3:07 PM

washington teacher shortage...

A teacher interacts with students virtually while sitting in an empty classroom during a period of Non-Traditional Instruction on January 11, 2022. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Washington ranks twelfth in the nation, the bottom 25%, among states with the highest teacher shortage.

The ranking comes from Scholaroo, an education research firm, which examines the number of teachers in the workforce per 1,000 enrolled students.

Scholaroo released the second edition of its “Teacher Shortage in the U.S. 2023” report, which examines the latest available data on teachers in public schools in each state compared to student enrollment figures in that state’s public schools.

“It’s really hard being a teacher right now, and an educator in general,” Sarah Taylor, a special education teacher at Jane Addams Middle School, told KIRO Newsradio. “We have a lot of students and not a lot of resources. We also have a lot of positions to hire and not a lot of people applying … we also are facing a lot of budget cuts, so we’re facing doing more with less.”

More on teachers in WA: 2022 teacher strike indefinitely closes Seattle Schools

According to a report from the Calder Policymakers Council in 2022, 1.6% more teachers chose to switch careers last year compared to 2021, leading to an approximate loss of 1,000 teachers. 2022 reached a 37-year high in teachers leaving the profession within Washington state.

“We need to find a way to treat educators better and to make it a better system,” Taylor told KIRO Newsradio.

Washington’s biggest shortcoming in education, according to Scholaroo, is teachers in the Career and Technical Education (CTE) field — something 27 other states in the nation are suffering from the most as well.

Using research from Nguyen, Lam, & Bruno’s 2022 study on the shortage of CTE teachers nationwide, J. Cameron Anglum, Andrew R. Diemer, Walter G. Ecton, and Tuan D. Nguyen wrote a comprehensive examination of national teacher shortages in 2022 for Kappan, finding there are at least 36,500 vacant CTE teaching positions, and at least 163,000 positions are held by underqualified teachers (i.e., teachers lacking a standard certification or teaching in an out-of-subject area).

More on WA schools: 14-year-old student allegedly attacks teacher at Alderwood Middle School

“It’s possible that some historically disenfranchised students lack access to promising career pathways because their local district or community college system is not able to locate and hire someone to teach them,” J. Cameron Anglum, Andrew R. Diemer, Walter G. Ecton, and Tuan D. Nguyen wrote. “Future research must determine how many CTE teacher vacancies exist, how they are distributed geographically, and whether traditionally disadvantaged schools (high-poverty or minoritized schools, for example) are more likely to experience CTE vacancies.”

Additionally, 55% of vocational teachers reported a serious problem with the placement of problem students into vocational education programs, according to a study from the National Center for Education Statistics. Almost half of vocational teachers indicated that student motivation (49%) and maintaining vocational enrollments (47%) were also serious problems.

Chronic absenteeism — when a student misses 10% of class days in a given school year — is one of the primary goals the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instructions is attempting to address within the state. In 2017, years before the pandemic approximately doubled the rate of chronic absenteeism, nearly 17% of students in Washington were already chronically absent from class — the second-worst rate in the country.

More on WA schools: Free school meals bill introduced in WA state house

“Chronic absenteeism impacts all students — no matter their age,” the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instructions wrote in a public address. “Students that miss just two days a month for any reason are more likely to not read at grade level, and more likely to not graduate.”

Nevada was ranked the state with the highest teacher shortage, followed by Utah, Arizona, California, Florida, Alaska, Idaho, Ohio, Oregon, and Alabama. Michigan, Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Indiana joined Washington just outside the top 10 to round out the top 15.

Vermont, New Hampshire, North Dakota, New York, and Missouri have the five highest rates of teachers per 100 students, according to Scholaroo.

On June 9, 2022, right before the 2022-23 school year, Washington passed HB 1834, allowing students to be excused from class specifically to take care of their mental health. Washington passed this bill in order to motivate students to keep maintaining their attendance while also providing ways to deal with decade-long rising rates of depression and anxiety among those under the age of 18.

But Taylor, among many other teachers in the region, is now asking for more support for teachers from the educational system, preferably in the form of staffing and classroom resources.

Seattle Public Schools (SPS) first day of classes is September 6.

 

Local News

drug ordinance city council drug addiction seattle drug possession...

L.B. Gilbert

Seattle City Council holds special meeting on drug use ordinance

The Seattle City Council's Public Safety Committee will hold a "special meeting" Monday to discuss a newly revised drug ordinance.

15 hours ago

FILE - Lead plaintiff Rikki Held listens to testimony during a hearing in the climate change lawsui...

Associated Press

Judge sides with young activists in first-of-its-kind climate change trial

A Montana judge on Monday sided with young environmental activists who said state agencies were violating their constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment by permitting fossil fuel development without considering its effect on the climate.

15 hours ago

Pacific Northwest heat dome...

Ted Buehner

Seattle heat wave: Hot weather could break records this week

This week will involve the longest stretch of hot weather in the greater Seattle region so far this year, and that raises several concerns.

15 hours ago

Image: Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at Miami International Airport in Miami on April 21, 20...

Steve Coogan

Vice President Kamala Harris will return to Seattle to discuss climate crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris will return to Seattle Aug. 15 to deliver a speech about the climate crisis and what the current administration is doing to combat the crisis.

15 hours ago

sourdough fire smoke...

L.B. Gilbert

Smoke from Sourdough fire hangs over Seattle

Smoke is clogging up the air in the Puget Sound region as the nearby Sourdough forest fire continues to burn.

15 hours ago

Link Light Rail tracks sinking...

L.B. Gilbert

Weeklong closures affect Link Light Rail, crews repair sinking tracks

Sound Transit is suspending Link Light Rail service from SODO station to Capitol Hill station for two weeks because the ground is sinking.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

WA teacher shortage remains rampant heading into upcoming school year